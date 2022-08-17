Audit The Vote PA Submits Election Integrity Recommendations to All County Commissioners

Pennsylvania must work to secure the 2022 mid-terms so that we don't have a repeat of 2020. Implementing what is listed in this report is vital to that effort.

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audit The Vote PA
Report – County Based Recommendations for Election Integrity

To All Pennsylvania County Commissioners:

The following report is based on our investigative research and canvassing endeavors that we performed following the 2020 election. We are making these recommendations to ensure that our election process is free, fair, and transparent so that every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote does not disenfranchise the citizens of the Commonwealth who cast their ballot according to the law.

As County Commissioners, you have full authority to administer and run your county’s election and can make any necessary process or procedure changes you deem necessary, as long as those changes are not in violation of the PA election code, such as skipping the reconciliation process. Pennsylvania election code establishes that precincts and then counties must first reconcile the votes cast to voters before proceeding to certify their election. While this process was not followed by certain counties in the past, such as in the 2020 election where over 100,000 votes remain unreconciled, please know that Audit The Vote PA plans to challenge counties that move forward with certifying numbers they are unable to reconcile.

Feel free to reach out to us with any questions or comments. We look forward to working alongside you to help implement the necessary changes.

Regards,
Toni Shuppe
CEO
Audit The Vote PA
www.AuditTheVotePA.com

The Report lists specific recommendations in the following six key areas:

1. Ban Ballot Drop Boxes
2. Machine Issue Recommendations
3. Handling of Mail-in Ballots
4. Process Recommendations
5. Voter Roll Maintenance
6. Automatic Recounts

Read the full report here:
https://acrobat.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn:aaid:scds:US:e6867ee8-f37d-3e3d-bc11-ec2727bca449

Toni L. Shuppe
Audit The Vote PA
Audit The Vote PA Submits Election Integrity Recommendations to All County Commissioners

The Audit The Vote PA movement was started with a petition in February of 2021 by everyday moms who saw what happened in the November 2020 election and knew something wasn’t right. We decided to launch an online petition to see if we could get support for a full forensic audit in Pennsylvania. Four months later, our petition had over 100,000 signatures on it, and we started getting noticed. What started out as just average, everyday people wanting to make a difference has turned into a statewide movement for election integrity.

https://auditthevotepa.com

