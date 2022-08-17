DelphianLogic, the award-winning learning services provider, arrives in Europe: Sets up base in Basel

DelphianLogic AG, Basel Switzerland

The company aims to reinforce their existing relationships with several European organisations and establish new ones with a local presence.

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelphianLogic, an award-winning learning solutions provider to global corporations and a Training Industry Top 20 Watchlist company for Learning Services, today announced the launch of DelphianLogic AG – a wholly owned subsidiary of DelphianLogic Technologies Private Limited, India — with headquarters in Basel, Switzerland.

DelphianLogic is known for helping global organisations realise the full potential of their workforce with the help of their extensive portfolio of services, which includes Learning Experiences, Managed Learning Services, Learning Products, and Learning as a Service (LaaS).

With this new subsidiary, the company hopes to gain a strategic advantage and consolidate market share in Europe by offering their signature learning solutions locally and reinforcing their already existing and deep-rooted business relationships with leading establishments in Switzerland and the rest of Europe.

“We are excited to collaborate with businesses and strengthen our presence in Europe with Basel, Switzerland as our official European headquarters,” said Saurabh Ganguli, Founder & CEO of DelphianLogic Technologies. “For many years, we have had the ambition to establish DelphianLogic’s physical presence in Europe and be closer to our clients. We had already been serving several leading organisations in Europe, albeit from our other offices. Establishing a strong local presence with a senior local leadership team will further increase the depth of our partnerships with our clients, attract the best local talent, and enhance our capabilities in the learning industry.”

The creation of this new subsidiary in the European region closely follows the launch of DelphianLogic Inc, their North American subsidiary, in June 2022. This aligns with their continued commitment to being closer to their clients, serving them better and fueling the Smarter Learning revolution globally.

About DelphianLogic

With a legacy of long-standing clients, from high growth to leading Fortune/Global 500 companies, more than 1800 success stories, and a team of passionate learning specialists, Winner of multiple Brandon Hall Awards for Excellence in HCM and part of Training Industry’s Top 20 WatchList for Learning Services, DelphianLogic is one of the foremost providers of Learning Solutions and Services.

Their comprehensive offerings cover the end-to-end learning life cycle, including custom-crafted learning content, learning products & frameworks, and bespoke tools and applications that help unlock people’s potential in diverse business functions and their unique learning and performance needs.