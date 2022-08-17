Inc. Magazine names Marketing Doctor to the 2022 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America list - 4th year
EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing Doctor, one of the fastest-growing media planning and buying agencies in the world, is proud to announce that they have been recognized on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in America at No.1643. This is the fourth year in a row that Marketing Doctor has been named to this prestigious list. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period.
The agency has been experiencing consistent and significant growth even during the time of unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic. With impressive revenue growth of 381% over these past three years, Marketing Doctor anticipates continued growth due to the demand for its media buying services and its ability to surpass its clients’ advertising expectations. The agency has also been awarded a Best Place to Work by the industry trade publications.
Marketing Doctor's President and Founder, Janet Casey, remarks, "Four years in a row! What a testament to our team's smarts, ambition, work ethic, and pride in a job well done. I credit the team here 100% for scaling successfully (and quickly!) which means maintaining high standards and embodying a growth mindset. We're over the moon to share this achievement.”
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.
A data-driven media planning and media buying agency, Marketing Doctor regularly surpasses other agencies’ metrics by 100 to 400%. The agency was named a Best Place to Work, USA by Ad Age for 2022, placing at #10 in the category of companies with 200 or fewer employees in the nation. With a keen eye on integrating data and measurement methodologies, Marketing Doctor delivers strategic paid media campaigns across the nation and the globe. Their media planning and buying spans industries, including private equity portfolio companies, public health/healthcare, e-commerce, economic development, tourism, challenger brands, industry leaders, government and more. Clients include Skullcandy, Alpaca Audiology, New York Bariatric Group and have included the U.S. Army, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and NIH.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
For further information on the company, please contact Dawn Heideman at Marketing Doctor, dawn@mymarketingdoctor.com, or 413-341-5513.
About Marketing Doctor Marketing Doctor, Inc. is a data-driven media planning and media buying agency in Northampton, MA known for industry-leading cost efficiencies including value-adds and granular targeting. Using their clients' goals and budgets, they develop and execute omnichannel media plans that exceed expectations and achieve record-breaking results on a national and global scale. High profile national awards acquired by Marketing Doctor include: Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America - 2019 (#2702), 2020 (#1452), 2021 (#1063), 2022 (#1643); Ad Age, Best Places to Work – 2021, 2022. President and Founder Janet Casey has recently achieved Adweek’s Women Trailblazers (awarded to 35 in the USA) 2021, and the Enterprising Women of the Year – 2021, and has been recognized by Women Presidents Organization 2022, Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies#20 globally and 2022 Women 2 Watch, #9 fastest-growing WPO members from around the world. Casey has also earned the designation as a qualified board candidate, CDI.D, from Corporate Directors International LLC, CDI. For more information, please visit mymarketingdoctor.com.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc.magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held
businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
-end-
Janine Fondon/Suzanne Boniface
