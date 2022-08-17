Avocado Systems Expands its Application/API Observability and Security Offering
MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avocado Systems, an innovator in application/API observability and security, today announced the general availability of Release 2.5 of its flagship products Reveal and Protect.
The new release further enhances Runtime Application/API Architecture Observability and Threat Modeling. Avocado advances DevSecOps operations by its on-demand visualization of the real application architecture – the architecture that the user actually has, not its theoretical representation. Avocado serves developers with easy-to-use runtime application threat modeling capabilities, which analyze applications’ behavior, outline connections across the application/API ecosystem, and discover security vulnerabilities along with a vector of the potential breach path.
The architecture is captured and visualized within the Avocado Orchestrator: a customer portal, which offers plugins into popular threat modeling tools (e.g., OWASP Threat Dragon and Microsoft Threat Modeler). The Orchestrator can now be containerized, further expanding Avocado support for cloud-native operations. The new release improves user-friendliness of rule-setting for data protection.
Understanding Windows applications’ architecture has always been challenging. To address that, the new release supports deepest observability on Windows applications and databases, thus enabling users to secure their enterprises’ application/API ecosystem. Avocado helps customer to detect unknown/unauthorized application/API communications, OWASP and non-OWASP attacks, and ZeroDay vulnerabilities.
The new release supports applications running on Windows Server 2012 R2/ 2016 and 2019 and expands database support to Microsoft SQL Server 2012, 2016 and 2017.
Earlier this year, independent research firm Forrester has ranked Avocado a Contender in The Forrester New Wave™: Microsegmentation, Q1 2022, report—one of only nine top emerging vendors evaluated in the microsegmentation space. Forrester notes that “Avocado customers appreciate the interprocess view of applications not available in other tools and the ability to provide protection without changing the applications themselves.” In the same report, Forrester considers Avocado features essential for Zero Trust networks and recognized Avocado for its software-process-level microsegmentation, which protects against sophisticated attacks like ZeroDay, APT, Log4j and ransomware.
“Avocado delivers these capabilities to satisfy our client’s and prospects’ demands for enhanced security and observability”, says Amitabh Sinha, Co-founder and CEO of Avocado Systems, and continues: “our telecom, financial, etc. customers state that Avocado products offer unique features to observe applications and APIs at the most detail level, provide full insight into the real, runtime application-ecosystem architecture, and enables notification and remediation capabilities to protect it”.
About Avocado Systems
Avocado delivers security technology that discovers, diagnoses, monitors and protects cloud workloads, applications and APIs across the distributed ecosystem. Its runtime security continuously detects vulnerabilities and protects against attacks at a “moment of a crime.” Avocado enables real-time threat observability/modeling/analytics to mitigate vulnerabilities and plan preventive measures. Its “Observability of Unknown” capability detects sophisticated attacks, e.g., ZeroDay, where signature/pattern-based approaches fail. Avocado’s software-process-level microsegmentation enable Zero Trust enforcement. The company is based in Milpitas, CA. For more information, visit https://www.avocadosys.com
Jim Sortino
