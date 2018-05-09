Avocado Security Platform for Oracle Cloud Now Available for in Oracle Cloud Marketplace
Oracle Cloud Customers Can Use Avocado Security Platform to Help Secure and Segment Their Applications and Help Ensure ComplianceMILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avocado Systems, Inc, a leading provider of application security, segmentation and compliance and Silver-level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that Avocado Security Platform is now available for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.
The Avocado Security Platform provides Oracle Cloud Infrastructure customers with added security protection for their applications from attacks like zero-day, SQL-injections, malware and Persistent Threats (APTs). Avocado’s dynamic application segmentation stops the lateral movement of threats which evade perimeter security and get inside the network to directly attack web, app and database tiers. Automated compliance helps ensure that customers’ applications meet compliance requirements without creating an overwhelming number of rules and policies. By using Avocado Security Platform, security functions such as Next-Generation Firewall, IDS, IPS are built-into the applications and provides distributed and scale-out security rather than appliance-based approaches.
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure delivers a reliable foundation for production enterprise applications, providing unique enterprise reliability features and high performance. Back-office applications like enterprise resource planning (ERP), public-facing database applications like e-commerce, and performance-intensive applications like high-performance computing (HPC) run faster with greater reliability and at lower cost on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Customers can deploy Avocado Security Platform on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure with these applications, thereby, leveraging the tremendous horsepower on-demand offered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to drive competitive advantage.
The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and service providers offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications.
“As more businesses move to the cloud, security of highly valuable data has become paramount,” said Amitabh Sinha, Co-founder and Vice President of products at Avocado Systems. “Avocado Systems’ offering on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the security and operational benefits of Avocado Security Platform. We look forward to leveraging the power of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to help us achieve our business goals.”
Oracle Cloud is the industry’s broadest and most complete public cloud, delivering enterprise-grade services at every level of the cloud technology stack including software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and infrastructure as a service (IaaS).
About Avocado Systems
Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Milpitas, CA, Avocado Systems is a leader in application security, segmentation & compliance. Creating dynamic Pico-segments without requiring any policies, it can stop lateral movement of the threats. All security functions such as firewalls, IDS, IPS are incorporated into the plugins for distributed and scale-out security. Applications and data can be secured quickly without requiring any code modification, re-compilation or re-linking. To find more or request a demo, please visit http:/www.avocadosystems.net.
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.
