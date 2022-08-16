Submit Release
DON'T MISS THE ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE TENT AT THE ILLINOIS STATE FAIR

SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) Tent will be a destination for fairgoers during the 2022 Illinois State Fair. Free food samples, apple cider slushies, USDA Beagle Brigade, free kids crafts, free caricatures and balloon animals, peddle tractors and the corn sensory-play table celebrates agriculture's impact on Illinois.


"Over the course of the last year and half our locally grown products have become more important than ever," said IDOA Director Jerry Costello. "People want to know where their food is coming from and to give them the chance to meet the farmers growing it is even better. We will have farmers from traditional to urban, covering the full scope of Illinois agriculture."


Activities taking place at the IDOA Tent include:


Artisan Market-Enjoy FREE samples from local food artisans, August 12th-14th! Featuring: Uncle Joe's BBQ, Rolling Lawns Ice Cream, Ropp Jersey Cheese, A Lil Sumpin' Special Desserts, Fruit of the Spirit Jams, Glaciers End Shrubs, Golden Hour Bake House Baked Goods, Grand Oak Farm Breads, Hello Water Drinks, JR's Seasoning, Peter's Produce Snacks, Spiceocity Seasoning, Umland's Crunchy Cheese, and Whisk Me Away Baked Goods.


AgVenture Kids Area-Take your children on an AgVenture and learn the importance of Illinois agriculture through play. Featuring: pedal tractors, crafts, piglets, the corn sensory bin and opportunities for FREE balloon animals and caricatures, check the daily schedule for times.


Illinois Specialty Growers Farm Stand- Serving apple cider slushies, watermelon, soft-serve ice cream, sweet corn, and peaches.


Illinois Farm Bureau Stage-Check the daily schedule for the exciting things happening on the Illinois Farm Bureau Stage, including the USDA Beagle Brigade, Hemp-crete demonstrations from the Illinois Hemp Growers Association, the Lego Bee-Hive Build, Farmer Phil, and much more!


HyVee Illinois Product Store-Shop your favorite local products at the HyVee Illinois Product Store! Featuring: Donny B's Popcorn, Turasky's Meats, Ropp Jersey Cheese, Riley's Seasoning,

Prevail Jerky, Froozeballs, Spiceocity Seasonings, Peter's Produce Snacks, and Whisk Me Away Baked Goods.


The IDOA Tent will be open daily 10am to 8pm and 10am to 6pm the last Sunday of the fair. Check the daily schedule for details.

