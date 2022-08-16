Detectives Seize Over 35 Pounds of Fentanyl in Chandler
On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) detectives arrested one suspect and seized 35.7 pounds of fentanyl pills near State Route 101 and Chandler Boulevard, in Chandler, following a drug trafficking investigation.
The suspect, 30-year-old Braulio de Diego, of Mesa, was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges including possession of a narcotic drug and possession of a narcotic drug for sale. Detectives located 35.7 pounds of fentanyl – approximately 150,000 pills – in his vehicle. The street value of the pills is estimated at over $525,000.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations assisted AZDPS with this investigation.