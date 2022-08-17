Maverick Payments Ranks No. 304 on the 2022 Inc.5000, No. 23 in Financial Services With 3 Year Growth of 1878% Percent

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000

For the second year in a row, Maverick is honored to be included among such a prestigious list of forward-thinking companies.” — Ben Griefer

CALABASAS, CA, USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Maverick Bankcard, Inc doing business as Maverick Payments is No. 304 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“For the second year in a row, Maverick is honored to be included among such a prestigious list of forward-thinking companies. Our team has continued to meet the moment and exceed expectations as we foster a new era of digital-first, optimized experience within the payment processing and fintech landscape for businesses nationwide driven by our strategic partners and resellers through our proprietary dashboard,” said Ben Griefer, Chief Operating Officer.

Alan Griefer, Chief Executive Officer, added “Maverick is positioned for long-term growth and success. Our team is passionate and dedicated to providing our merchants and resellers with the very best industry-leading technology, white-glove support, and relationship management, empowering us to compete with some of the biggest banks, fintech companies, and payment processors.”

Ben adds, “Our success has been built by listening and executing – to the desires of our clients – both our merchants and partners/resellers, the goals of our employees and amazing team, and our inner dialog that drives our vision ever forward. We believe better is always possible and every incremental change adds up to significant overall impacts. Our proprietary technology and infrastructure have been driven by the feedback we receive, building the ultimate experience for all users.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20th.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

Maverick Payments is an industry-leading full-service payment processor. With all operations handled in-house, merchants and resellers are guaranteed white-glove support and the highest level of customer service. Merchants and resellers are furnished with Maverick’s proprietary and unmatched technology stack. A user experience inclusive of digital onboarding, payment gateway/ACH platform, API capabilities, unlimited sub-user management, advanced reporting and analytics, white label options, and additional tools to optimize business operations.

Headquartered in Calabasas, Maverick is privately held, family-owned and operated with more than fifty years of combined industry expertise. Maverick Payments offers lucrative partnership and reseller opportunities to ISOs, VARs, ISVs, and Agents.

For more information: www.maverickpayments.com

CONTACT:

Jessica Reinhardt, Marketing and Communications Manager, Maverick

800-464-9777 marketing@maverickhq.com



More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.