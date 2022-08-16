Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,986 in the last 365 days.

ROAD CLOSURE - I 89 SOUTHBOUND RICHMOND

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Williston Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Interstate 89 Southbound is down to one lane due to a crash in Richmond, mile markers between 78.6 and 78.8 - The left passing lane it open, the regular travel lane is shut down.

 

There is currently no time estimate on when the roadway will reopen.  Specific details on the crash are not yet known, updates will be provided when available.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  

 

Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

 

Thanks,

Shelly Campbell

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

 

 

You just read:

ROAD CLOSURE - I 89 SOUTHBOUND RICHMOND

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.