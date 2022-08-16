Meet #TeamDEM at the Washington County Fair August 17-21

PROVIDENCE, R.I.– The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is inviting the public to stop by DEM's booth at the Washington County Fair, August 17-21. It's a chance to meet agency staff and learn about DEM's priorities and initiatives. Staff from DEM's Division of Agriculture & Forest Environment, Division of Fish and Wildlife, and Division of Law Enforcement will offer educational materials on a range of topics and host fun family-friendly activities, including meeting special guest Smokey Bear.

The Washington County Fair is Rhode Island's largest agricultural event. It showcases Rhode Island farmers and agricultural successes and offers carnival rides, live music, and over 130 food and craft vendors. Admission is $11.00 for adults and includes all fair activities besides carnival rides. Children 10 years of age and under are free. Admission includes access to all daily concerts, special acts and events, the giant midway and kiddy land area (all ride tickets and games separate), all agricultural events and shows, exhibits and displays, tractor and horse pulls, and the farm museum. Fair gates are open from 8 AM to 11 PM. The Washington County Fair is located at 78 Richmond Townhouse Road (Route 112), Richmond, RI 02812. For more information about The Washington County Fair, please visit their website.

Meet #teamDEM events are part of DEM's Strategic Mission to promote our state's natural resources and communicate DEM's mission, programs, and goals to engage with the public we serve. For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov.