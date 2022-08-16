Submit Release
Saskatchewan Housing Starts Continue Strong Growth in July 2022

CANADA, August 17 - Released on August 16, 2022

Urban housing starts in Saskatchewan continue to climb year-over-year with a 35.6 per cent increase in July, the second highest among the provinces.

"The Saskatchewan economy continues to grow," Minister of Trade and Export Development Jeremy Harrison said. "With construction numbers continuing to rise, we are seeing strong investments and job growth in our province, indicating we are well-positioned to meet the needs of the people of Saskatchewan."

Multiple unit starts increased 70.1 per cent from 77 units to 131 units year-over-year, with single-family dwelling starts increasing by 14.4 per cent from 125 units to 143 units year-over-year.

Since the start of 2022, urban housing starts increased by 28.4 per cent compared to the same period in 2021.

This comes on the back of strong growth in other important economic indicators in June. Year-over-year, manufacturing sales grew by 25.2 per cent, the third highest among the provinces. Building construction investment also increased by 63 per cent in the same time frame; the largest jump among the provinces.

