Supreme Court eases the path for undocumented children seeking favorable immigration findings

The Supreme Court in Guardianship of Saul H. today made things easier for undocumented children to obtain from California courts those findings that are prerequisites under federal law to applying for immigration relief that creates a pathway to permanent resident status.

