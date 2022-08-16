Nick Kosir, The Dancing Weatherman, to Emcee 2022 Ms. Veteran America Competition
Next Title Holder to be Crowned October 30th at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando
There was absolutely no way I could turn away a call to support our nation’s heroes, especially those facing homelessness. ”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s Ms. Veteran America competition, highlighting the “Women Beyond the Uniform,” will have a little extra snap in the hip. FOX Weather Meteorologist, Nick Kosir, famously known as the “The Dancing Weatherman,” will entertain and keep the competition flowing as he Emcee’s the 2022 Ms. Veteran America competition. The next title holder will be crowned on Sunday, October 30th, presented by Aventon Companies, at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando.
— Nick Kosir, The Dancing Weatherman
Kosir became an internet dancing sensation overnight. In 2019, when Kosir was a meteorologist for WJZY-TV in Charlotte, he did a 34-second hip-hop-inspired dance in his suit and tie. Since then, his fame has only increased. With more than 5 million followers across both TikTok and Instagram, Kosir has gained notoriety beyond his weather reporting as his viral dancing videos have become a pop culture phenomenon — one of which was featured in Lil Nas X’s opening at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
Prior to joining the FOX Weather platform, Kosir served as the morning meteorologist for FOX affiliate WJZY-TV’s Good Day Charlotte newscast in Charlotte, NC. In this capacity, he delivered weather reports as well as covered major events such as Tropical Storm Isaias. Prior to his time in Charlotte, Kosir worked at KBTV-TV, the FOX affiliated station in Beaumont, TX and KMVT-TV, the CBS/CW affiliate in Twin Falls, ID.
“There was absolutely no way I could turn away a call to support our nation’s heroes, especially those facing homelessness. It was honestly a shock to learn that women veterans were the fastest growing segment of the homeless population and I think the platform that Major Jas Boothe and Ms. Veteran America have created to raise awareness is nothing short of phenomenal. It is truly an honor to Emcee the 2022 Ms. Veteran America competition,” stated Nick Kosir, The Dancing Weatherman.
Ms. Veteran America was created in 2012 because on any given day in the United States there are over 55,000 homeless women veterans. This is a staggering statistic that Ms. Veteran America has been combating for over a decade. The new title holder will travel the country advocating, fundraising, and supporting homeless women veterans and their children, and her fellow sisters-in-arms.
“Nick has a huge personality and a kind and giving heart. We are excited to partner with a talent who is not only genuine and authentic with his actions, but also understands the seriousness/urgency of our cause and joined to lend his voice and reach as an ally. I hope he will inspire others to do the same,” stated Maj. Jas Boothe, Founder, Ms. Veteran America and Final Salute Inc.
Since 2012, Ms. Veteran America has provided a voice to homeless women veterans, and this movement has raised over $705,000 to support the mission of Final Salute, Inc.
The 2022 Ms. Veteran America competition is on Sunday, October 30th at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, FL. This year’s event is back in-person and will be streamed live too. The 25 finalists represent different branches of the military, service era, combat deployments, and military occupations. Prior to the finale, the finalists will be put through a rigorous round of interviews testing their knowledge of Final Salute, Ms. Veteran America, and Women in Military History. In addition, they have an opportunity to present a lip-sync routine as part of their talent requirement, so you’re in for an awesome show!
Ms. Veteran America serves as a role model, teaching and empowering young women to support, inspire and lift-up one another. Proceeds from the Ms. Veteran America competition supports the national nonprofit, Final Salute, Inc. (www.finalsaluteinc.org), which provides housing, job support, and educational opportunities to women veterans in need. To date, Final Salute, Inc. has supported over 8,000 women veterans and their children in over 30 states and territories, provided over 17,000 days of housing and raised over $3 million in support of their mission.
To learn more about Ms. Veteran America and the 2022 competition in Orlando, FL, please visit www.msveteranamerica.org. To purchase tickets, visit https://MVA2022.eventbrite.com.
