National Family Law Firm, WhitbeckBennett, Continues Expanding with New Richmond, Virginia Partner
WhitbeckBennett Continues to Expand Family Law Firm Nationwide
I feel it is my life’s purpose to help guide families through the most difficult times in their lives and to do so with honesty and integrity.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Family Law Firm, WhitbeckBennett continues to expand its nationwide reach with the addition of a new partner, Jacob Smith, at their Richmond, Virginia office.
— Jacob Smith, Partner, WhitbeckBennett, Richmond, VA
WhitbeckBennett’s Richmond, Virginia office will be managed by Jacob Smith who has practiced law in the Commonwealth of Virginia and the state of Utah for the past 11 years.
John Whitbeck, founder and Managing Partner of WhitbeckBennett, launched the firm in April of 2020 with aspirations to seek out future locations for expanding its practice to reach families across the Nation. The family law firm was founded with a vision to provide struggling families with strong legal advice, acting as their advocate during some of life’s most difficult times.
“Adding an attorney as experienced and talented as Jacob is a huge win for our firm and the community around Richmond,” stated Whitbeck.
WhitbeckBennett is the first national family law firm to serve both men and women. Focusing its practice on the areas of law that affect everyone in the family, WhitbeckBennett's mission is to serve families with compassion, trusted advice, and fearless advocacy. WhitbeckBennett's practice areas include Divorce, Child Custody, Child & Spousal Support, Domestic Violence & Protective Orders, Adoption, Guardianship, Guardian ad Litem, Mediation, and Estate Planning.
“I feel it is my life’s purpose to help guide families through the most difficult times in their lives and to do so with honesty and integrity,” said Smith. “WhitbeckBennett’s emphasis on trusted advice and fearless advocacy is a value that should be upheld by the entire legal community.”
To learn more about WhitbeckBennett, please visit them online at www.wblaws.com.
WhitbeckBennett – WhitbeckBennett was founded to be a law firm for your family. This means we have focused our practice around the areas of law that affect everyone in your family. Our aggressive yet compassionate team of highly responsive and competent attorneys help individuals get the best result possible in the most difficult of times. Families need to be able to trust that their lawyers are giving their best efforts to achieve the client’s goals. Clients also need to know that their lawyer will be responsive and communicate with them consistently and as quickly as possible. WhitbeckBennett attorneys have built their practices around these philosophies and their success on behalf of clients can be traced to our aggressive and compassionate approach to the cases we handle.
