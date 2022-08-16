Governor Kemp: Building Materials Manufacturer YKK AP America Expands Residential Window Production Capabilities with New Facility in Bibb County

GEORGIA, August 16 - Atlanta, GA – Today Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that YKK AP America Inc. (YKK AP), a technology-oriented manufacturer of commercial façade systems and residential windows and doors, will invest up to $125 million in an expansion that will include a new manufacturing facility and additional machinery and equipment in Bibb County. The new facility will create 100 new jobs in addition to the 250 jobs YKK AP currently supports in Macon, Georgia. "Being the No. 1 state for business doesn't just mean attracting new investments. It is also our priority to ensure companies already operating in Georgia can grow and thrive," said Governor Kemp. "We're excited YKK AP recognizes the advantages of doing business in middle Georgia and has chosen to expand their relationship with the Macon community through 100 new jobs." Specializing in architectural products for commercial and residential buildings, YKK AP entered the U.S. market in 1991 with a vertically integrated, commercial products factory in Dublin, Georgia. With its headquarters in Atlanta, YKK AP and its Ontario-based subsidiary Erie Architectural Products employ over 1,200 employees in North America, including nearly 900 within the State of Georgia. "We're excited to be able to increase our investment in the hometown of our residential products business, the city of Macon. The new facility will expand our workforce, introduce further vertical integration of vinyl extrusion, glass, and window production, and allow us to create enhanced efficiencies to manufacture the highest quality windows and doors for homebuilders and homeowners," said Oliver Stepe, President of YKK AP America Inc. "This investment builds toward our long-term vision to be the leader in the residential window and door market and positions us to expand our business in and beyond the Southeast region." YKK AP’s new state-of-the-art facility will be located at the Macon-Bibb I-75 Industrial Park, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) certified site. After completion, the company will relocate its operations and employees from its current site on Ocmulgee Boulevard to the new facility. The Macon facility will become home to the company’s residential division, which manufactures vinyl windows and doors for builders and homeowners. It will serve as a model plant for future North American manufacturing facilities, featuring new technologies, advanced sustainable manufacturing processes, and enhanced work environments for employees. Operations are expected to begin in early 2024. The company is currently hiring for numerous positions; interested individuals can learn more and apply at careers.ykkap.com. "It's an especially great day in Macon-Bibb County when one of our longest running business partners decides to make another investment in our community and bring an additional 100 jobs to the area," says Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester M. Miller. "And to know that this new state-of-the-art facility will be used as a blueprint for future facilities illustrates their trust in us and in Georgia as the best place to do business." Senior Project Manager Candice Scott represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority and Georgia Power. "YKK AP has a strong history of growth and success in Georgia. In 1986, YKK AP opened its first branch in Atlanta, and YKK AP America chose middle Georgia to establish its manufacturing presence in the U.S. just five years later," said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. "The company has since expanded its presence in Georgia and built valuable relationships with our local communities. Companies in our advanced manufacturing industry, like YKK AP, have played a key role in bringing jobs and opportunities to Georgia, creating the second most new jobs in the state last year." To earn GRAD certification, a property must undergo due diligence and complete specific certification requirements prior to a visit by a prospective business. Completing GRAD certification with GDEcD is a proactive way both community planners and landowners can help catalyze economic growth and industrial development for the regions they serve. Through this program, Georgia has more than 60 industrial certified sites that are ready for fast-track industrial projects.