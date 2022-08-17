CarepathRx and Antelope Valley Medical Center Announce Inclusive Home Infusion Partnership
Multi-year agreement will expand patient access to a new Ambulatory Infusion Clinic as well as home infusion therapies.
Expanding access to infusion therapies will deliver vital services to our patients, reducing costly hospital stays while providing the exceptional care Antelope Valley Medical Center is known for.”MERCER ISLAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CarepathRx, a leader in pharmacy and medication management solutions, recently announced a comprehensive home infusion pharmacy partnership with Antelope Valley Medical Center, the only full-service, acute-care hospital serving northern Los Angeles County’s Antelope Valley. This multi-year agreement will expand patient access to a new Ambulatory Infusion Clinic (AIC) as well as home infusion therapies to include both acute and specialty infusion medications.
— Chief Executive Officer Edward Mirzabegian, AVMC
As the region’s largest and most comprehensive hospital, Antelope Valley Medical Center provides care to over 220,000 patients every year.
“Expanding access to infusion therapies will deliver vital services to our valued patients—whether they come to our new Ambulatory Infusion Clinic or in the comfort of their own homes—reducing costly hospital stays while providing the exceptional quality of care Antelope Valley Medical Center is known for,” said Chief Executive Officer Edward Mirzabegian, MHA. “Patient-first care is at the core of our hospital’s philosophy, and we are proud to partner with CarepathRx to offer a full-suite of infusion services to our patient population.”
“Hospital systems across the nation have partnered with CarepathRx to implement and manage home infusion to expand the continuum of care and provide an exceptional patient experience,” said Keith Crawford, Chief Strategy Officer at CarepathRx. “CarepathRx is excited to partner with Antelope Valley Medical Center to deliver a turnkey home infusion therapy program.”
“We are proud to be working with Antelope Valley Medical Center,” said Chuck Dunlap, Senior Vice President of Customer Success at CarepathRx. “This infusion program will enhance patient care and positively impact patients’ lives through expanded services from a provider they know and trust.”
About CarepathRx
CarepathRx is transforming pharmacy care delivery for health systems and hospitals, delivering improved patient outcomes that drive clinical, quality, and financial results. Through the industry’s most comprehensive, end-to-end hospital pharmacy care delivery model, CarepathRx is turning hospital pharmacy into an active care management strategy and revenue generator while providing support across the patient’s complete healthcare journey. The company takes an enterprise approach, providing a powerful combination of technology, market-leading clinical pharmacy services, and wrap-around services that optimize pharmacy performance across the enterprise for fully integrated pharmacy operations, expanded healthcare services, improved ambulatory access, minimized clinical variation and new health system revenue streams. Today, CarepathRx serves more than 15 health systems and 600 hospitals, with more than 1,500 employees nationwide. For more information about CarepathRx, visit www.carepathrxllc.com.
About Antelope Valley Medical Center
Antelope Valley Medical Center (AVMC), the only full-service, acute-care hospital in the Antelope Valley. AVMC has been delivering exceptional care to the community since 1955. It offers the region’s only Level II Trauma Center, Pediatric unit, NICU, Inpatient Mental Health Department, Labor and Delivery, Accredited Chest Pain Center/STEMI Receiving Center, Advanced Primary & Comprehensive Stroke Center and Comprehensive Community Cancer Center. AVMC is now a Thrombectomy Capable Center. More information is available at www.avmc.org or by calling (661) 949-5000.
