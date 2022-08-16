Texas Digital Marketing and SEO Agency Launches Text Message Marketing Pilot Program
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital marketing firm Agency Intelligence is launching its pilot program for text message marketing, via its marketing automation spin-off company LeadsNtel Systems. Through this program, businesses will be able to send automated text messages to their customers and subscribers with coupons, discounts, and other offers, as well as replace more expensive and cumbersome providers. The program also includes the ability to track and monitor the results of their text message campaigns.
This will allow businesses to reach their customers where they are most likely to be receptive: on their mobile phones.
"Email marketing may still work," says Alexander Vee, the award-winning digital marketing speaker and impresario behind Agency Intelligence and LeadsNtel, "but with a 28-33% open rate and a serious risk of spam filtering, the complexities of email marketing are too much for most businesses to navigate. We always pay attention to text messages when our phones go DING! and we certainly don't turn our nose up at an incentive or special offer."
According to Grand View Research (https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/us-sms-marketing-market), 96% of adults in the U.S. own a cellphone, and SMS messages are suggested to have a higher open rate than emails. SMS marketing is subject to its own federal regulations, which themselves may seem intimidating to some, but Agency Intelligence handles compliance for its customers, including the opt-in consent mandated for customers receiving SMS marketing campaigns.
The text marketing pilot program has a unique focus on converting clients' existing materials to use text message CTAs. One the one hand, this can maximize the ROI of advertising media that works. On the other hand, it serves a dual purpose of providing measurable tracking of media that don't work for the client, allowing them to weed out expenses with a negative ROI. The agency has previously identified & eliminated thousands of dollars of unnecessary and unused overhead for its clients, and provided informed advice on where to reinvest the newly available funds.
Use cases include easy-to-implement loyalty & rewards programs, opt-ins for appointment-based services, coupon programs, lead generation, sweepstakes, giveaways, gifts, and monetizing a business's existing foot traffic or online traffic, whether organic or paid. As SMS marketing can prove to be an "elixir" for businesses struggling in the current economic situation, clients are eligible for special marketing bonuses by participating in the pilot program.
Agency Intelligence can be contacted at agencyintelligence.co (not .com) for more information about applying for the SMS pilot program.
Alexander Velitchko
