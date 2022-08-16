Business Leaders Celebrate Landmark Victory with Inflation Reduction Act
The American Sustainable Business Network and the 250,000 businesses across its network applaud passage of the Inflation Reduction Act
The American Sustainable Business Network thanks President Biden and the U.S. Congress for addressing climate with the urgency it deserves.”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the American Sustainable Business Network (ASBN), a movement builder organization committed to inform, connect, and mobilize the business and investor community toward a sustainable economy, applauds the Biden Administration for investing in real solutions to address our nation’s climate crisis by signing the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law, and thanks its members for engaging in advocacy with ASBN to make this moment possible.
— David Levine
Over a decade of climate change advocacy led to this moment – and the business community has consistently engaged and supported legislation that addresses America’s climate crisis since the beginning. This legislation will take necessary steps to eliminate climate pollution and the impacts of climate change, which are crucial to secure an equitable climate future and stronger economy. While this package is not the full dream, it is still a historic investment in our economy and a major step forward in addressing the climate crisis.
“This is a historic moment for our nation and a bold leap forward for business and the economy,” said David Levine, president and co-founder of ASBN. “The American Sustainable Business Network thanks President Biden and the U.S. Congress for addressing climate with the urgency it deserves. As we prioritize public-private partnerships, ASBN looks forward to working with leaders at all levels of government to bring the promise of the Inflation Reduction Act to fruition.”
In 2021, ASBN answered President Biden’s call for Build Back Better. Over the past year, thousands of business leaders turned to ASBN as a resource to identify political pathways forward and to receive the latest policy developments as a continually evolving strategy was deployed in the midst of setbacks and road blocks. ASBN and members sat down with key congressional members that were a part of this historic vote to communicate our priorities and make the business case for climate solutions. From a wide range of states, ASBN was able to showcase the increased ambition and support from the private sector and the business community as a whole.
“Today, we celebrate a monumental step forward as the most significant climate bill in our nation’s history becomes law,” says Stephanie Donner, chief legal officer at Inspire Clean Energy. “The initiatives laid out in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 will undoubtedly accelerate the decarbonization of our economy through critical renewable energy infrastructure development and access to affordable clean energy. While there is a lot more work to do to preserve our planet, we want to thank President Biden and the U.S. Congress for recognizing the lasting impact this legislation will have on society — and our environment — for generations to come.”
Through virtual and in-person meetings on topics relating to clean energy, sustainable agriculture, increased investment in climate resilience, and support for climate technology innovation, ASBN’s community shared with congressional members first hand experiences on how these priorities can grow our economy.
"It’s hard to overstate the positive impact this legislation will have on our economy and our planet, said Ron Gonen, CEO and founder of Closed Loop Partners. “As a major employer in the circular economy, Closed Loop Partners supports the Inflation Reduction Act, as it will create over half-a-million new jobs and make historic progress in fighting climate change.”
The investments made by the IRA are what the business community have been advocating for. From Pennsylvania to Nevada and from coast to coast, members worked tirelessly to promote a shared vision of America as a climate leader. Now, the nation is on the cusp of that vision becoming a reality.
"Climate change is the urgent crisis of our generation, and Geno is committed to leading the transition to more sustainable materials in the years and decades to come,” said Christophe Schilling, CEO of Geno. “Geno applauds our leaders whose tireless work made this landmark bill possible and we look forward to working with lawmakers to put our unique solutions to work.”
Public-private partnership is a critical tool to address the concerns of the American public. Both the IRA and the Infrastructure and Jobs Investment Act demonstrate that through consistent and regular participation, progressive business leaders can help shape the conversation and affect change. As mentioned in statements addressed to the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, ASBN applauds leadership for passing this ambitious package – but the work is not done. ASBN will continue to forge meaningful partnerships with businesses and policymakers at the local, state and federal level in order to tackle the climate crisis and create a more just and sustainable economy that benefits all.
For more information on ASBN or to become a member, visit www.asbnetwork.org. To receive the latest information on key social and environmental legislation impacting the economy, follow us on Twitter at @theASBN.
