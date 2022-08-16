HANLEY FOUNDATION RAISES DOUGH AT CELEBRITY PIZZA-MAKING EVENT
Louie Bossi’s Ristorante Hosted Packed Boca Festival Days Event
With the help of events like these, we can continue to expand our prevention programming to stop substance use disorder before it begins...”BOCA RATON, FL, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 250 local tastemakers and trendsetters attended the Hanley Foundation’s Inaugural ‘Boca Celebrity Pizza Cook-Off’ fundraiser held in conjunction with Boca Chamber Festival Days on August 4 at Louie Bossi’s Ristorante, Pizzeria & Bar in Boca Raton. South Florida auctioneer Neil Saffer served as emcee and Chef Louie Bossi, World Pizza Champion, served as Judge.
— Jan Cairnes, CEO
Local celebrities competed in a pizza-making challenge, creating culinary concoctions from various ingredients provided by Bossi’s kitchen team. Once completed, Judge (Chef) Bossi sampled each pie and selected a champion.
Competitors included State Senator Tiny Polsky; Boca Chamber CEO Troy McLellan; Boca Raton Center for Arts & Innovation CEO Andrea Virgin; and Attorney Spencer Bryan Siegel of Siegel & Siegel, P.A. Polsky took home the title of ‘Champion Pizza-Maker.’
All funds raised at the event benefitted Hanley Foundation’s Brice Makris Endowment Fund for lifesaving treatment scholarships and prevention programs. The event also served as a kickoff to the Foundation’s 2nd Annual Brice Makris Brunch, taking place on December 11 at Boca West Country Club. Foundation Board Member John Makris and his wife Michelle will chair the event that honors their son, Brice, who tragically passed away in March 2020 from a Fentanyl overdose.
“There are thousands of individuals suffering from substance use disorders right here in our community,” said Jan Cairnes, CEO of Hanley Foundation. “With the help of events like these, we can continue to expand our prevention programming to stop substance use disorder before it begins and offer more scholarships to provide resources for those who cannot afford the financial burden of recovery.”
About Hanley Foundation
Hanley Foundation envisions a world free of addiction, leading the way as the largest provider of grant-funded prevention education programs in the State of Florida. Hanley Foundation’s mission is to eliminate addiction through prevention, advocacy, treatment, and recovery support. In addition to offering recovery scholarships to those in need and facilitating trainings to identify the signs of substance misuse, the Foundation works to reduce stigma and inform policy through its advocacy efforts. Hanley Foundation educates, changes minds, and saves lives with its evidence-based programs proven through research to prevent and delay the use of alcohol and other drugs. For more information about Hanley Foundation, please visit hanleyfoundation.org or call 561-268-2355. Follow on Instagram and LinkedIn @HanleyFDN, and on Facebook and Twitter @HanleyFoundation.
