More than 100 paddlers will journey 80 miles across the Atlantic Ocean for the 9th Annual Crossing For Cystic Fibrosis

The Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis Paddlers in Crossing For Cystic Fibrosis Finish line or The Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis

Participants will paddle from Bimini to Lake Worth Beach to raise funds and awareness for families affected by cystic fibrosis through Piper’s Angels Foundation

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMore than 100 paddlers, captains, and support crew will journey 80 miles across the Atlantic Ocean on June 22 during the 9th Annual “Crossing For Cystic Fibrosis”Participants will paddle and boat from Bimini to Lake Worth Beach to raise funds and awareness for families affected by cystic fibrosis through Piper’s Angels FoundationJupiter, Florida, June 5, 2025 – Over 100 paddlers will cross the Atlantic Ocean overnight on June 22, from Bimini, Bahamas to Lake Worth Beach, Florida, to support Crossing For Cystic Fibrosis through a non-profit, Piper’s Angels Foundation. In celebration of its 12th anniversary, The Crossing supports the families of those suffering from cystic fibrosis.Participants in Crossing For Cystic Fibrosis depart for Bimini on June 19 by boat. At midnight on Saturday, June 21, they depart Bimini on stand up paddleboards, prone paddleboards, kayaks, outrigger canoes, surf skis, row boats, and the occasional hydrobike, paddling all night in the dark, and arriving to Lake Worth Beach, Florida some 12-16 hours later. The paddlers are greeted by thousands of friends and family members in a beachside celebration. The Crossing is limited to 200 paddlers and the registration date is April 21. Paddlers can register HERE.New this year, for those looking for a shorter paddle, The Crossing has introduced the 32-mile Rendezvous Race, in which paddlers meet at sunrise in the ocean to paddle to the Lake Worth Beach landing spot. This “sprint” style Crossing is open to solo paddlers, 2-person, and 4-person relay teams. The Rendezvous Race is limited to 50 registered paddlers and the deadline is June 1. Paddlers can register HERE.The charity and The Crossing were founded by Travis Suit whose daughter Piper, now 17, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at age four. An avid paddler himself, he learned about the benefits that salt air has for those with this chronic, and often fatal, disease. As he joined the CF community, he was inspired to help other families in his situation care for their loved ones.“From expensive yet lifesaving medication to hotel stays near hospitals to support at home, cystic fibrosis families need help,” said Travis. “In recent years, the lifespan for those with cystic fibrosis has greatly expanded due to new medications, as well as research showing the benefits of fresh, clean air and salt air. But there are so many families in the world, who don’t have access to medication, advanced medical care, and even clean air.”Piper, who lives in Jupiter and Melbourne, is going into her senior year of high school, is on the honor roll and is a varsity cheerleader. For the last two years, Piper has paddled in The Crossing on a relay team, and she is returning this year.To date, The Crossing has raised more than $4 million. Last year alone, the event raised over $807,000 and this year’s goal is to beat that number. The funds are used to fund programs including “Urgent Financial Assistance” for families, “Forever Stoke Scholarships” introducing kids with CF to ocean water sports, “Unmasking Mindfulness” an eight-week meditation program, “Inspire Breathworks” an online breath coaching program to help improve lung function, “Care Packs” for hospitalized individuals with CF, “Peer to Peer,” a mentorship program, and “Angels Abroad”, collaboration with other CF nonprofits to provide and deliver critical resources to children with CF in underserved countries. Last year, 458 families throughout the world were served through Piper’s Angels Foundation.The participation categories include both competitive and recreational with both solo and relay paddle team options. Each team is accompanied by a safety boat in which volunteers ensure that the paddlers have nutrition, hydration, and are kept safe during the crossing. A team of safety personnel will accompany the boats and paddlers and the Coast Guard is notified of the float plan. The Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis ’ Title Sponsor is Celsius Live Fit. Lake Worth Beach icon Benny’s on the Beach is serving as a Sponsor with a VIP tent set upon the beach for arriving paddlers. The full list of sponsors is:● Celsius (Title Sponsor)● King Ocean Lines● Diamante Medical Skin Care● Power Design● Centella● Marine Industries Association of PBC● City of Lake Worth Beach● Bahamas Ministry of Tourism (The Islands of The Bahamas)● Tequila Eterno Verano● Cemex● Spot Trackers● 4ocean● Abaco polarized sunglasses● Benny's on the Beach● Black project● Blueline Surf & Paddle co● Flying fish board co● Game on Race Events● Hextronics● Imperial point● jsx software● Maker’s air● SharkBanz● The Buzz Agency● The International Seakeepers Society● Tropical Ocean Airways● VitaCocoAbout Piper’s Angels Foundation -- We are a CF family, fighting for other CF families.Our vision is to provide the most socially innovative solutions to the cystic fibrosis community to empower each individual and family to live their greatest life possible. We encourage those who are fighting this battle courageously to reach out to us with ideas on how we can better serve our community. Learn more here. To learn more about Crossing For Cystic Fibrosis, see here. To register see here. See here to donate or to volunteer.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.