Boca West Country Club Dedicates its 15th Habitat for Humanity Home

Boca West Country Club Barry Roberts, Danny Schulman, Jennifer Thomason, Ke’yanna Ramsey, Jeanine Banks, Teri Cox, Linda Singer, Bill Berkowitz Photo: Master Wing Creative

The Ke’yanna Ramsey family cut the ribbon in the South Bay home

Our board members were absolutely thrilled to celebrate this home dedication with Ke’yanna and her family, along with the team at Habitat for Humanity and the other partners and volunteers.” — Matthew Linderman, CCM, President, COO and GM, Boca West Country Club

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boca West County Club dedicated its 15th Habitat for Humanity Home on Friday, August 25 in South Bay and members of the Club’s Board of Directors were on hand to cut the ribbon and congratulate the deserving Ke’yanna Ramsey family. Boca West Country Club was a major sponsor for the home donating not only funds but volunteer hours.Ke’Yanna, who was born and raised in South Bay, is taking a significant step toward changing her family’s future. As a single mother of two young children, Ke’Yanna has worked hard to provide stability and security for her kids. She has always had a passion for cooking and once dreamed to be a chef. However, Ke'Yanna is now taking steps to become a teacher to positively influence others. While she has had to balance a demanding job, she’s eager to engage more in her community and is grateful for the chance to grow provided though Habitat’s Homeownership Program. Ke'Yanna's journey with Habitat wasn’t just about building a home, it was about creating a legacy. Inspired by the support she’s received; she plans to give back and help others who are in a similar position. With determination and gratitude, Ke’Yanna is ready to make this house a place where her family can thrive and looks forward to what the future holds.“I still cannot believe I am a homeowner, and I am standing right in front of my home.” said Ke’Yanna on Friday during her home dedication ceremony. “I am grateful and overjoyed.”The home, located at 460121 NW 10th Ave, South Bay, is the 15th local Habitat for Humanity home sponsored by Boca West Country Club over the last 14 years, helping to provide affordable homes earned by a hard-working family.“Our board members were absolutely thrilled to celebrate this home dedication with Ke’yanna and her family, along with the team at Habitat for Humanity and the other partners and volunteers,” said Matthew Linderman, CCM, President, COO and General Manager of Boca West Country Club. “Giving back to the community is so important to our members and we are so proud to have established a legacy of investing in programs that have the power to change lives.”Habitat for Humanity South Palm Beach County was incorporated as a nonprofit organization in 1991 and supports the communities of Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and Delray Beach. The Habitat process goes back to the traditional values of reward through effort. Each partner family is required to pay back the actual cost of the home through a non-interest-bearing mortgage, with monthly payments of principal, taxes, and insurance. The system is designed tobuild self-esteem in the partner families. For more information about Habitat for Humanity South Palm Beach please view the website at: http://www.habitatsouthpalmbeach.org/ About Boca West Country Club. Located in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, Boca West Country Club is a private, resident-only, luxury country club community. With four championship golf courses, an award-winning USTA tennis facility, a new 110,000 square foot Lifestyle Center with five pools, a luxurious spa, seven renowned restaurants, and an active social community – all surrounded by 1,400 acres of lush, tropical landscaping - Boca West Country Club offers an incomparable lifestyle and impeccable service.Boca West Country Club is honored to be a Platinum Clubs of the World by Club Leaders Forum since 2017; has received a 5-Star Private Club ranking by Platinum Clubs of America since 1997; has been recognized since 2013 as a Distinguished World Club by BoardRoom magazine; is a 2013 USTA Outstanding Facility Award winner; and was honored with the 2019 AGM Platinum Award by the Association of Golf Merchandisers and 2019 South Florida PGA Merchandise of the Year – Private Award. For more information, visit bocawestcc.org. To inquire about club membership, call (561) 488-6934For more information, visit bocawestcc.org. To inquire about membership, please call 561.488.6934.# # #

