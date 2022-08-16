Cosmetic Dentistry Market To Hit $24,382.1 Million By 2030, Growing At A CAGR of 5.20%

Cosmetic dentistry market size was valued at $14.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $24.3 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 5.20% from 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “cosmetic dentistry, by product type, end-user, and age group: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030," the global cosmetic dentistry market size was valued at $14.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $24.3 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 5.20% from 2021 to 2030.

Cosmetic dentistry, also known as aesthetic dentistry, has not been clearly defined by the American Dental Association (ADA). However, dentists define it as the method of dentistry that improves a patient’s smile and self-image. Cosmetic dentistry focuses on improving appearance of the teeth, mouth, and smile. Common cosmetic dentistry options include whitening, reshaping, bonding, bridging, veneers, implants, gum lifts, straightening, and bite reclamation.

Cosmetic dentistry includes a variety of dental treatments aimed at improving appearance of teeth.

Increase in prevalence of dental diseases along with rise in geriatric population, technological advancements in cosmetic dentistry, and rise in demand for cosmetic dentistry are some factors that boost growth of the market. Furthermore, growth in dental tourism in emerging countries is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for the market growth. However, high cost of dental products and procedures, poor reimbursement policies, and dearth of skilled professionals are some factors that are expected to hinder growth of the market.

The dental systems and equipment segment is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of dental disorders such as tooth decay, gum disease, dental cracks, and dental cavities, and periodontal diseases in adults. In addition, increase in awareness about importance of aesthetic appearance among adults, especially in women also propels the market growth. Moreover, North America are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market during the forecast period, owing to increase in focus on surgical procedures for improving aesthetic presence. In addition, high prevalence of people missing teeth in one or both jaws, coupled with increased adoption of dental implants for treatment purposes in the region propels growth of the market.

COVID-19 is a large family of viruses that causes illness ranging from common cold to more severe respiratory diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has restrained the industry growth significantly as demand for cosmetic dentistry decreased as all routine dental care has been suspended in countries experiencing COVID-19 disease during the period of pandemic as dentists, auxiliaries, as well as patients undergoing dental procedures are at high risk of cross-infection in the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively impacted the cosmetic dentistry market.

Key Findings Of The Study:

By product type, the dental systems and equipment held largest share in the global market in 2020.

By end user, the dental hospitals & clinics held largest cosmetic dentistry market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

By age group, the adult dominates the global cosmetic dentistry market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global cosmetic dentistry market in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to the presence of major key players in the countries like the U.S. In addition, increase in focus on surgical procedures for improving the esthetic presence. In addition, high prevalence of people missing teeth in one or both the jaws, coupled with increased adoption of dental implants for treatment purposes, is expected to drive cosmetic dentistry market in the North America.

