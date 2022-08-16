DIZPOT Ranks No. 1899 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona and co-founded by John Hartsell and Jeff Scrabeck in 2017, DIZPOT is a global cannabis branding and packaging company with custom technologies for highly regulated markets. The company is No. 1899 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list.
We’re pleased to be recognized among the nation’s fastest-growing private companies as an ancillary cannabis business.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that DIZPOT is No. 1899 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“Over the last five years we’ve scaled quickly providing compliant, efficient, and reliable cannabis packaging services to cannabis businesses across the country. We’re pleased to be recognized among the nation’s fastest-growing private companies as an ancillary cannabis business,” said John Hartsell, CEO and co-founder at DIZPOT.
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
“Our team at DIZPOT prides itself on offering innovative, industry-specific packaging solutions to cannabis and hemp companies,” said Jeff Scrabeck COO and co-founder at DIZPOT. “We are constantly changing and adapting our business to meet the emerging industry's needs. This has been a core contributor to our growth strategy.”
Founded by John Hartsell and Jeff Scrabeck in 2017, DIZPOT is a global cannabis branding and packaging company with custom technologies for highly regulated markets. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., DIZPOT produces millions of packages every month, providing its customers with solutions to compliantly and competitively bring products to market. Leveraging its extensive international logistics network, the company works with thousands of cannabis brands servicing both small businesses and multi-state operators. Renowned for its Old School Service approach, DIZPOT puts its customers first, providing a one-hundred percent guarantee on the quality of its finished goods.
DIZPOT services include compliance driven branding and logo design, cannabis and hemp-specific packaging, logistics, creative subscription plans, industry targeted technologies, and in-house DOSS cartridge solutions.
