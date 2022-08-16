St. Albans Barracks/ DUI #1, Resisting Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2004479
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/13/2022 at approximately 2114 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 104A / Skunk Hill Rd, Georgia VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Jasmine Jiron
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/13/2022 at approximately 2114 hours, Vermont State Police checked on a disabled vehicle in the location of Route 104A by Skunk Hill Rd in Georgia. The operator was identified as Jasmine Jiron (26) of Underhill. Jiron showed signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI. When attempting to place Jiron into custody for suspicion of DUI, she actively resisted arrest. Jiron was then transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.
Jiron was released to a sober adult and ordered to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the charge of DUI #1 and Resisting Arrest.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/23/2022 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.