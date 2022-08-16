St. Albans Barracks/ DUI #1, Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2004479

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/13/2022 at approximately 2114 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 104A / Skunk Hill Rd, Georgia VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Jasmine Jiron

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/13/2022 at approximately 2114 hours, Vermont State Police checked on a disabled vehicle in the location of Route 104A by Skunk Hill Rd in Georgia. The operator was identified as Jasmine Jiron (26) of Underhill. Jiron showed signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI. When attempting to place Jiron into custody for suspicion of DUI, she actively resisted arrest. Jiron was then transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.

Jiron was released to a sober adult and ordered to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the charge of DUI #1 and Resisting Arrest.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/23/2022 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.