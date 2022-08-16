St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, CDLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4006275
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3411
DATE/TIME: 08/16/2022 at approximately 1021 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Dr. St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Violation of conditions of release, Driving with a criminally suspended license
ACCUSED: Leo Roberts
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/16/2022 at approximately 1021 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle infraction. The operator was identified as Leo Roberts. Further investigation revealed Roberts was operating with a suspended license and in violation of court ordered conditions of release. Roberts was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Roberts was later released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer for the above offenses.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/19/2022 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.