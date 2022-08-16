Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, CDLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  22A4006275

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper David Wicks

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#:  802-748-3411

 

DATE/TIME:  08/16/2022 at approximately 1021 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Dr. St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION:  Violation of conditions of release, Driving with a criminally suspended license

 

ACCUSED:  Leo Roberts

AGE:  57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Lyndon, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

              On 08/16/2022 at approximately 1021 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle infraction. The operator was identified as Leo Roberts. Further investigation revealed Roberts was operating with a suspended license and in violation of court ordered conditions of release. Roberts was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Roberts was later released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer for the above offenses.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  09/19/2022 @ 0800 hours

COURT:  Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A     

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

