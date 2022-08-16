St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, CDLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4006275

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3411

DATE/TIME: 08/16/2022 at approximately 1021 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Dr. St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Violation of conditions of release, Driving with a criminally suspended license

ACCUSED: Leo Roberts

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/16/2022 at approximately 1021 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle infraction. The operator was identified as Leo Roberts. Further investigation revealed Roberts was operating with a suspended license and in violation of court ordered conditions of release. Roberts was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Roberts was later released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer for the above offenses.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/19/2022 @ 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.