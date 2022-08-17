STS EDUCATION is #2735 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America

STS EDUCATION LOGO

STS EDUCATION

STS EDUCATION OfFICE BUILDING IN SIMI VALLEY CALIFORNIA

STS OFFICE- SIMI VALLEY

STS EDUCATION CEO MARC NETKA

CEO Marc Netka

Congratulations and thank you to the amazing team of people that have helped Pacific OneSource make the Inc 5000 for the 8th time in our twelve years!”
— CEO Marc Netka
SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific OneSource is #2735 on the Inc. 5000 List of the fastest-growing American companies for the 8th time in 12 years.

CEO Marc Netka, in accepting the honor, states “Congratulations and thank you to the amazing team of people that have helped Pacific OneSource make the Inc 5000 for the 8th time in our twelve years!”

STS began in 2001 supplying refurbished PCs to K-12 schools. Today, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions into an educational technology dynamo providing furniture, devices, classroom management technology, integrated learning space design solutions, network hardware, and professional development services.
ABOUT STS EDUCATION

Pacific OneSource DBA STS EDUCATION was founded as EduTech Group in 2001 to provide low-cost computers to schools. Over time, the company’s offerings have expanded to include not only educational technology but planning, consulting, design, and professional development services. Read more: https://www.stseducation-us.com/

DeShaunda Gooden Warner
STS EDUCATION
+1 818-455-1789
email us here

You just read:

STS EDUCATION is #2735 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
DeShaunda Gooden Warner
STS EDUCATION
+1 818-455-1789
Company/Organization
STS EDUCATION
130-A W Cochran Street
Simi Valley, California, 93065
United States
+1 818-455-1789
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

STS EDUCATION is a Southern California-based company specializing in integrated learning spaces. It has been catering exclusively to education for over a decade. They offer a high-touch, consultative approach to helping schools execute their technology plans with best-in-class solutions, purpose-built-for-education. By emphasizing the adoption of education technology with professional development and integration of resources, STS EDUCATION helps schools create dynamic learning environments, enhancing learning outcomes and student success.

dynamic learning environments

More From This Author
STS EDUCATION is #2735 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America
STS EDUCATION FOUNDER AND CEO MARC NETKA NAMED TO THE SIMI VALLEY YOUTH EMPLOYMENT SERVICES BOARD FOR 2022-2024 TERM
Announcing the STS/Indy Batra Skoolcade Scholarship, Powered by Lenovo
View All Stories From This Author