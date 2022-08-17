STS EDUCATION is #2735 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America
Congratulations and thank you to the amazing team of people that have helped Pacific OneSource make the Inc 5000 for the 8th time in our twelve years!”SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific OneSource is #2735 on the Inc. 5000 List of the fastest-growing American companies for the 8th time in 12 years.
— CEO Marc Netka
CEO Marc Netka, in accepting the honor, states “Congratulations and thank you to the amazing team of people that have helped Pacific OneSource make the Inc 5000 for the 8th time in our twelve years!”
STS began in 2001 supplying refurbished PCs to K-12 schools. Today, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions into an educational technology dynamo providing furniture, devices, classroom management technology, integrated learning space design solutions, network hardware, and professional development services.
ABOUT STS EDUCATION
Pacific OneSource DBA STS EDUCATION was founded as EduTech Group in 2001 to provide low-cost computers to schools. Over time, the company’s offerings have expanded to include not only educational technology but planning, consulting, design, and professional development services. Read more: https://www.stseducation-us.com/
