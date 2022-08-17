GfK elevates Bhaumik to Global Account Director for Amazon, other key tech players
Brings ad tech, software experience from Microsoft, TubeMogul, and Samba TVNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GfK has tapped tech industry veteran Ishan Bhaumik to be its new Global Account Director for Amazon and other high-profile digital accounts.
Bhaumik brings 20 years of experience in marketing technology (mar-tech), data, business development, and startup management roles. Most recently, he was Head of Advanced TV/Data Partnerships at MRI-Simmons, a GfK subsidiary, where he accelerated partnership revenue by closing new lucrative data agreements and renewing existing ones.
Bhaumik has held senior business development roles at Samba TV, TubeMogul (acquired by Adobe in 2016), and Visible Measures. From 2008 to 2011, he was a Sales Specialist at Microsoft, where he consistently posted above-quota sales for the software giant’s data visualization, SharePoint, and Office tools.
Bhaumik also was Co-founder and Head of Business Development for Velocity, a pioneer in mobile video technology and phone-motion sensor data.
“Ishan brings an almost unbeatable combination of tech and business development experience to a pivotal GAD role here at GfK,” said Lydia Irving, GfK’s Vice President of North America Sales and Commercial Strategy Development. “He exhibits entrepreneurial spirit and an innate talent for collaboration in everything he does, and he immerses himself completely in clients’ important challenges and goals. I know Ishan will make an enormous difference for Amazon and other key clients, helping them find and activate the exact insights they need.”
A native of Southern California, Bhaumik earned a BA in Political Economy at the University of California, Berkeley, and an MBA from MIT’s Sloan School of Management. He currently lives in Brooklyn, New York, and will be based in GfK’s Manhattan office.
