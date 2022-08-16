National Nutrition Expands Their Line of Ecoideas Products
National Nutrition dot CA has just announced they’re expanding their line of Ecoideas productsORILLIA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bring quality whole foods home – National Nutrition dot CA has just announced they’re expanding their line of Ecoideas products. National Nutrition has been a leading Canadian online and retail natural health food store for over 25 years and Ecoideas is a Canadian brand that offers superfood grocery items to keep your family healthy.
More Superfoods Products Lining National Nutrition’s Shelves
With this partnership, National Nutrition’s shoppers will be able to shop 30 new Ecoideas products in-store and online. Health food products including monk fruit sweeteners and nutritional yeast will be hitting their shelves. Nutritional Yeast is a popular product rich in B vitamins with a cheesy taste. It’s a great source of vitamins and minerals for vegans or anyone looking for a healthier dairy alternative. Simply add it to your favourite recipes that call for cheese or use it as a nutrient-dense Parmesan cheese substitute.
Pantry Items For Every Diet
Ecoideas manufactures products that are ethically sourced and acceptable by most diets. They ensure their products are vegan, raw, keto-friendly, GMO-free, kosher and fair trade to appeal to the most health-conscious consumers. You know you’re getting quality food items because they are SQF certified for quality and safety. However, Ecoideas is not only big on quality, they’re big on flavour too. With nutrient-packed food products like theses, you no longer have to sacrifice quality and health for taste.
Ecoideas CEO, Rafic Sidani says: “We have had a long relationship with National Nutrition and expanding our line at their store has us very excited. We know NN is customer-focused, which is why we are so happy to be able to further serve their customers with our range of healthy products.”
National Nutrition’s CEO, Darren Firth says: “At National Nutrition, we’ve had a longstanding passion for quality superfoods.”
He continues: “We love helping our customers stock their pantries with superfoods that taste great and are good for their health. Our expansion with Ecoideas will bring our customers a broader variety of quality superfoods that they know and love.”
National Nutrition’s full selection of Ecoideas products can be viewed in their dedicated section for health supplements from Ecoideas.
