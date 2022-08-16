NEW MAX IMPACT (TM) CBD HAS 3 TIMES GREATER ABSORPTION THAN TYPICAL CBD: OFFERS MUCH GREATER RELIEF
Premium grade isolate CBD (no THC), made in America, and is 3rd party tested.ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supplements With ScienceTM (“SWS”) introduces their new MaxImpactTM CBD gel cap. It is fast-acting with over 3 times faster absorption in the first 30 minutes versus normal CBD. It also offers about 3 times overall greater absorption during a 12 hour dosage period.
Many people and reports claim CBD helps them with body and joint pain, uneasiness, sleep, but also with workout recovery, headaches, hangovers, and even PMS. According to Harvard Health August 21, 2021 article, titled “The endocannabinoid system (“ECS”): Essential and mysterious”, says Dr Grinspoon, a primary care physician, educator, and cannabis specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital, and an instructor at Harvard Medical School, “We are truly at the dawn of an age of discovery of the ECS and the development of new medicines that may help alleviate some of the cruelest diseases that people (and animals) suffer from. I am incredibly excited to see what discoveries await us as we continue to untangle the mysteries of the ECS.”
“Consumers are overwhelmed with thousands of CBD brands and many product analysis reports, including from the FDA, that show many products are mislabeled or actually have little or no CBD in them. MaxImpactTM is a unique high absorption CBD product. The best way to assess is to try a sample,” says Drew Edwards, Founder and CEO.
“I’ve been wary of using CBD as it's hard to know what product performs well and who you can trust. MaxImpactTM addresses both aspects and has helped me and my family and now even my friends. Most of us had tried CBD before with varying results but MaxImpactTM is clearly the best one for relieving serious pain,” says Colleen Sugden, a Naples-based luxury resort property manager.
SWS is a financial Sponsor of the Brides Against Breast Cancer charity as CBD is being increasingly used for cancer treatment recovery such as chemo. SWS also supports local Veteran groups.
About SWS
Supplements with Science LLC (www.SupplementsWithScience.com ) is the leading manufacturer of high absorption CBD. The company is located in Atlanta, Georgia.
