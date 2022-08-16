American Relief Organization Hope For Ukraine Provides Aid and Hope to War Torn Country
The war is not over and the situation on the ground gets worse each day. People in Ukraine need food and basic necessities.”ROSELAND, NJ, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hope For Ukraine (HFU), a New Jersey-based 501(c)(3), has spent the last several months offering support and supplies to the people of Ukraine. As the war drags on, HFU is actively engaged in a variety of relief efforts, including offering medical support for the wounded, food to the parts of Ukraine where they are experiencing shortages, and resettlement and education for families that have lost everything because of the war.
"The war is not over and the situation on the ground gets worse each day,” says HFU founder, Yuriy Boyechko. "People in Ukraine need food and basic necessities.”
Because of the tremendous support received over the past 6 months, Hope For Ukraine has been able to deliver 26 million meals in Ukraine. In addition, they have provided hundreds of first aid kits to the front lines, medical supplies to 4 hospitals, housing and medical attention for 1200 refugees, clothing and hygiene products to over 3000 families, groceries to 120,000 individuals and much more. In addition, relief teams on the ground have successfully engaged in over a dozen rescue missions to extract civilians from the war zone.
HFU has been working in Ukraine since 2016 and has the largest volunteer network in the country, covering every region with over 100 volunteers. HFU's wide variety of initiatives including the Refugees Project, Medical Support Project and A Child’s Smile Project, helping children who are HIV+.
Adds Boyechko, "We are improving life, one breath at a time. You can count on our organization to bring hope to many hopeless situations in the Ukraine. It’s with your help that we can make a difference."
About Hope For Ukraine Inc.: Hope For Ukraine Inc. is a New Jersey-based 501(c)(3) whose purpose is to serve individuals and families of the poorest communities in Ukraine, and provide support and rehabilitation for wounded soldiers that return home from the Eastern Ukraine conflict zone. Hope For Ukraine is dedicated to improving the quality of life of poor children and youth by providing basic necessities, critical benefits and services, programs that support long-term development and opportunities that prepare them for success.
