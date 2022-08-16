CulturaLink Delivers Tech-Enabled Language Services for More Than 240 Languages
Our mission is to facilitate communication between patients and staff reducing language and barriers resulting in improved patient outcomes.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CulturaLink, an innovative language services provider, is proud to continue revolutionizing the healthcare industry by bridging the communication gap between patients and healthcare professionals. Since its establishment in 2006, CulturaLink offers federally mandated translation, interpretation and cultural education services for healthcare delivery systems and payors nationally.
“With the ability to access more than 200 languages, CulturaLink continues to evolve with the ever-changing healthcare industry to greatly impact limited English proficient patients who rely on our services,” CulturaLink CEO Yolanda Robles said. “Our mission is to facilitate communication between patients and staff reducing language and barriers resulting in improved patient outcomes.”
CulturaLink's technology platform offers a cohesive dashboard that showcases real-time usage data across all managed language services to improve compliance and contain costs.
The platform allows organizations to easily access scheduled or on-demand interpretation via phone, video or in-person along with document translation and localization services. With unparalleled access to reporting and analytical data, the platform allows clients to track overall spending, system usage and engagement data.
