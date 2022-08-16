Traffic Delays Expected as Contractor Places Box Culvert

Milesburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) advised motorists that travel Route 504 (Alternate 220) near Wingate in Centre County to expect delays on Friday, August 19, while the contractor on a bridge replacement project places a new single-span concrete structure. The existing bridge spans a tributary of Bald Eagle Creek and replacing it will improve its rating from poor to good.

Temporary traffic signals have enforced an alternating traffic pattern across the structure since crews started work on the replacement using a half-width configuration on Wednesday, June 1. Demolition of the existing half and excavation for the placement of the new half began earlier this week, and the contractor expects to complete that work by the close of business on Thursday, August 18. The contractor will operate the temporary signals manually while the crane places the new box on Friday, August 19. PennDOT anticipates short traffic stoppages while the contractor sets the box and encourages drivers to build extra time into their travel schedules to compensate for these delays.

Once the contractor places the box, the temporary signals will be set to automatic and continue to enforce an alternating traffic pattern until the project is complete. PennDOT anticipates completion in late October.

Overall work on this project includes the removal of the existing bridge, constructing the new sing-span concrete structure, paving, guide rail updates, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction.

Nestlerode Contracting Company, Inc. of Lock Haven is the contractor on this $908,000 project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Built in 1925, the bridge is 13 feet long and carries an average of almost 4,200 vehicles each day.

