PennDOT, Law Enforcement Urge Motorists to Drive Sober Ahead of Labor Day

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Millcreek Police Department are reminding motorists to never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol in advance of the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.



Representatives from PennDOT, the Millcreek Police Department, and the Northwest Regional Highway Safety Office conducted a simulated DUI traffic stop at the Fairview Middle School today to bring awareness to the ongoing issue of impaired driving throughout the northwest region.

The outreach was planned in connection with the national DUI enforcement mobilization, which will run from Wednesday, August 17, 2022 through Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022. During that time, law enforcement throughout Pennsylvania will participate in enforcement activities geared at deterring impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel.

"It takes everyone making smart choices to keep people on our roadways safe and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is never the right choice," said Traffic Officer Matthew Shollenberger of the Millcreek Police Department. "We are continuing to see loss of life and people suffering serious injuries as a result of the poor decisions some motorists make to drive while impaired. Many of these crashes can be avoided by simply finding an alternative way home."

According to PennDOT data, there were 945 crashes across the state last year during Labor Day weekend, September 3 to September 6, 2021, which resulted in 12 fatalities and 70 suspected serious injuries. Of these crashes, 38 were drug-related and 106 were alcohol-related.

Some effects of drug and alcohol use on driving include:

Alcohol, marijuana, and other drugs can impair the ability to drive because they slow coordination, judgment, and reaction times.

Cocaine and methamphetamine can make drivers more aggressive and reckless.

Using two or more drugs at the same time, including alcohol, can amplify the impairing effects of each drug a person has consumed.

Some prescription and over-the-counter medicines can cause extreme drowsiness, dizziness, and other side effects. Read and follow all warning labels before driving and note that warnings against "operating heavy machinery" include driving a vehicle.



To help make smart choices related to impaired driving, consider the following tips:

Plan ahead for a sober driver if you plan to use an impairing drug.

Don't let friends get behind the wheel if they're under the influence of drugs.

If you're hosting a party where alcohol or other substances will be used, it's your job to make sure all guests leave with a sober driver.

Always wear your seat belt—it's your best defense against impaired drivers.

Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtags #DriveSober, #DriveHighGetADUI, and #STOPDUIPA.

For more information on impaired driving or other traffic safety topics, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/safety.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District1.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.





MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095





Traffic Officer Matthew Shollenberger of the Millcreek Police Department makes a mock arrest of an impaired driver during today's simulated DUI traffic stop at the Fairview Middle School.

# # #





