Boulevard of the Allies to Eastbound I-376 Overnight Ramp Closure Wednesday Night in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing an overnight ramp closure at the I-376 Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885) interchange in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday night, August 17 weather permitting.

The southbound (outbound) Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies ramp to eastbound (outbound) I-376 Parkway East will occur from 8 p.m. Wednesday night to 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Crews will conduct deck and parapet concrete repairs. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

Southbound Route 885 (Boulevard of the Allies) to eastbound (outbound) I-376 (Parkway East)

Continue southbound on the Boulevard of the Allies past the closed ramp

Turn right onto Bates Street

Turn left onto the ramp to East 376 toward Monroeville

End detour

Preservation work on two mainline Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies bridges and several ramps at the interchange are included in this $35.41 million project. Work will include bridge deck repairs and overlays, expansion dam replacements, steel superstructure and substructure repairs, bearing replacements, full painting, concrete substructure repairs, downspout replacements, drainage repairs, signing and pavement parking upgrades and other miscellaneous construction activities. Motorists will encounter short term lane closures, night and weekend closures of the ramps and Route 885 in each direction, weekend lane restrictions, and overnight directional closures of I-376 Parkway East, long-term closures of Forbes Avenue, Brady Street, and ramps at the Birmingham Bridge. Short-term and weeknight lane closures of Second Avenue are also included throughout this multi-year project.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Boulevard of the Allies” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

