PennDOT Reopens Flint Hill Road Following Sinkhole Repair in Upper Merion Township

08/16/2022 King of Prussia, PA – Flint Hill Road reopened today between Church Road and Hertzog Boulevard in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, following sinkhole repairs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The roadway had been closed to traffic since July 25.

