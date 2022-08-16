PennDOT Hosting Open House Hiring Event Wednesday, August 17th

Dunmore, PA – Tomorrow, Wednesday, August 17 from 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation offices will be open in all six counties and at the district office in Dunmore to assist candidates complete applications for available positions in PennDOT District 4. Interested candidates unable to attend can apply by clicking here or call 570.963.4730 for assistance.



Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is seeking hardworking individuals to work from September 2022 through April 2023 in the Winter Maintenance Program! If you enjoy working in a fast-paced and dedicated environment on a seasonal basis, or with the potential for promotion into a permanent position, this is the job for you. Click here to apply today.

Watch this video to see how you can make a difference in the Winter Maintenance Program!

Starting hourly rates are:

· Transportation Equipment/CDL Operator ($21.00);

· Diesel & Construction Equipment Mechanic ($25.91);

· Auto Mechanic ($22.80);

· Semi-Skilled Laborer ($16.86);

· Tradesman Helper ($16.86);

· Welder ($18.99);

· Radio Dispatcher ($14.98);

· Custodial Worker ($14.98); and

· Stock Clerk ($14.98)

WHAT: PennDOT hosts open houses to assist applicants apply for open positions.

WHEN: Tomorrow, Wednesday, August 17, 2021 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM.

WHERE:

PennDOT District 4

55 Keystone Industrial Park Road

Dunmore, PA 18512

Lackawanna County

1034 Morgan Highway

Clarks Summit, PA 18411

Luzerne County

381 S. Main St.

Ashley, PA 18706

Pike County

291 SR 739

Hawley, PA 18428

Susquehanna County

18786 State Route 706

Montrose, PA 18801

Wayne County

984 Texas Palmyra Highway

Honesdale, PA 18431

Wyoming County

1 Franklin Avenue

Tunkhannock, PA 18657

Military members and recently-honorably discharged veterans who possess at least two years' experience in operating a commercial motor vehicle as part of their military job requirements may qualify for these opportunities based on meeting the Military Commercial Driver's License Skills Testing Waiver (DL-398 Form (Download PDF reader)) as found on www.dmv.pa.gov.

The Commonwealth is an equal employment opportunity employer and is committed to a diverse workforce. The Commonwealth values inclusion as we seek to recruit, develop, and retain the most qualified people to serve the citizens of Pennsylvania. The Commonwealth does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religious creed, ancestry, union membership, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, AIDS or HIV status, disability, or any other categories protected by applicable federal or state law. All diverse candidates are encouraged to apply.

To help make decisions regarding travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4. Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, 570.963.4044

