CareTrack Health Expands Management Team to Include Additional Respected Industry Experts
CareTrack program benefits patient care and extends medical practices
This group of passionate and experienced professionals has the experience, connections and technical proficiency to help CareTrack grow exponentially.”CARROLLTON, GA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareTrack Health, a remote patient adherence solution, is proud to introduce its new management team members full of experienced healthcare and technology industry professionals. This team will help CareTrack grow rapidly, onboard new healthcare practices and offer additional products and services.
“After a year of rapid expansion and growth within our organization, CareTrack is proud to welcome our new leadership team members that complement our current leaders whose combined strengths will take our solution to new heights,” CareTrack Co-founder and CEO Andrew Mills said. “This group of passionate and experienced professionals has the experience, connections and technical proficiency to help CareTrack grow exponentially.”
The additional CareTrack Health management team members include:
- Director of Operations and Fundraising Gregory Swayne
- Director of Sales and Marketing Brad Guest
- Product Manager Katie Rielly
- Director of Technology Operations Matthew Rosenhaft
- Director of Human Resources Maria Goldsholl
“Having worked in the healthcare industry for more than 30 years, I was blown away by Andrew Mills and the CareTrack team’s innovation and implementation,” Swayne said. “I can’t wait to see what the future holds for the CareTrack team and the impact we will make on the nation’s Medicare population and its medical staff.”
The CareTrack solution improves patient out-of-office adherence, maintains provider control of the care plan, reduces surprises for providers and raises the quality of care by increasing consistency of plan adherence and fully utilizing and providing greater staff support. By implementing the CareTrack solution, medical practices can prevent hospitalizations, close patient adherence gaps, improve quality measures and drive more proactive health screenings and services adoption.
For more information about CareTrack, please visit www.caretrack.com.
About CareTrack Health, Inc.
CareTrack Health is a fully integrated physician practice extension. The adherence system enables primary care physicians to monitor critically and chronically ill patient care plan adherence to proactively identify and escalate earlier interventions in-between appointments. CareTrack assists practices to prevent hospitalizations, close patient adherence gaps, improve quality measures, and drive more proactive screenings and services adoption. Patients are empowered to proactively manage conditions and assist the physician in identifying issues earlier. To learn more, please visit www.CareTrack.com or call 800-835-1140.
