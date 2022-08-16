Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,656 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,893 in the last 365 days.

TDOC Visitor Charged With Murder In Overdose Death

“This incident points to the real dangers of introducing contraband into prisons and the consequences that follow,” said David Imhof, Director of TDOC’s Office of Investigations and Conduct.  “Our agency will pursue prosecution against any individual who threatens the safety and security of our staff, the men and women in our custody, and our facilities.”

Dollard is being held in the Hickman County jail on charges of second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.  Joshua Brown was serving an 11-year sentence on drug related charges.  His sentence was set to expire in 2029.

The Department of Correction employs a variety of tools to try to prevent the introduction of contraband into Tennessee prisons including pat searches of anyone entering a facility, vehicle and cell searches, and drug detection dogs.  Body scanners are also currently being placed in all facilities.  TDOC encourages anyone with information about potential security concerns to call the 24-hour anonymous tip line, 1-844-TDC-FIND (1-844-832-3463).

You just read:

TDOC Visitor Charged With Murder In Overdose Death

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.