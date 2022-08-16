New Warden Appointed At Northeast Correctional Complex

Mountain City – There’s a new warden at the Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) in Mountain City. Brian Eller has been appointed to serve in the facility’s highest position. He succeeds former Warden Bert Boyd, who was promoted to Middle Region Correctional Administrator in July.

“Brian's tremendous commitment to NECX is evident in his long-standing service at the facility. With diligence and hard work, Brian has shown commitment to the department and the institution by his continued growth and professional development," said Assistant Commissioner of Prison Operations Lee Dotson.

Eller started his career with the Tennessee Department of Correction in 2003 as a Correctional Officer at NECX. Over the course of the last 18 years, he has promoted up the ranks to Corporal, Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain before being appointed Associate Warden of Security. His years of experience combined with his numerous professional certifications from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Wardens Peer Interaction Program make him an asset to NECX and TDOC.