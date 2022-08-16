REP. PATTERSON CHALLENGES 23 ADDITIONAL BOOKS IN FRISCO ISD



by: Rep. Patterson, Jared

08/15/2022

(Frisco, TX) — Today, State Representative Jared Patterson officially challenged 23 graphic and obscene library books remaining in Frisco Independent School District for the start of the 2022-2023 school year, according to a recent library database search. The books, containing graphic depictions of adult-child sexual relationships, other forms of rape, oral sex, sodomy and exchanging sex for drugs and money, have each been pulled by either neighboring districts or national book vendor PermaBound due to their explicit nature.

Since last year, Representative Patterson has led the charge against sexually explicit materials in public schools, meeting with local district leaders and national book vendors. In addition to other district leadership, Patterson has met with the superintendents from Prosper, Celina, Little Elm, Denton, Aubrey, Pilot Point and Sanger. Thus far, only the Frisco ISD superintendent has refused a meeting on this topic. Despite one of the largest library catalogs in the state, Frisco has removed a fraction of the titles many other districts have removed, including roughly a fifth of the titles removed by neighboring Prosper ISD.

From the beginning, the focus has been to hold the book vendors accountable for the items they sell to local districts and to change local policies to ensure obscene materials never make it into the schools again.

“I joined the community in cheering FISD policy changes in June and was hopeful the district would take a more proactive approach on removing sexually explicit materials from school libraries directly.” Rep. Patterson said. “However, I’m disappointed that we begin another school year with sexually explicit, obscene materials readily available to Frisco school children. Many parents and teachers have felt more comfortable bringing these issues to our office out of fear for retaliation from district administrators. We will continue to fight for them and their students until this issue is ultimately resolved.”

Jared Patterson represents House District 106, which encompasses the eastern portion of Denton County. During the 86th Legislative Session, Patterson authored and passed initiatives in policy areas such as transportation, education, property taxes, as well as eliminated unnecessary and burdensome government regulations. Patterson serves on the House Committees on Business & Industry, Calendars, and Homeland Security & Public Safety. He also serves on the Texas Cybersecurity Council. His family resides in Frisco.



