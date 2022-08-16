Submit Release
MDC offers dove hunting workshop at Andy Dalton Range

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Dove hunting is a popular outdoors pastime in Missouri, but the speed and darting actions of a mourning dove in flight can make for a challenging target.

Hunters can get more information about this popular fall pastime at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program, “Learning to Hunt: Dove Hunting.” This free workshop will be from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 27 at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. The Dalton Range is located near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61.

Topics covered in this workshop by MDC Outdoor Education Center Specialist Keith DeBow will include mourning dove biology, identification skills, habits and habitat, regulations, safety, hunting strategies, and care of harvested game. People will learn how to increase their chances of success using effective wing-shooting techniques. DeBow will also discuss how to use decoys to increase the chance of hunting success.

As part of the program, participants will also get a chance to test their shotgun skills. Participants can bring their own shotguns or use guns provided by the Dalton Range staff. People who bring their own shotguns should bring a minimum of 50 rounds of new ammunition. Participants should make sure all firearms are unloaded before arriving at the Dalton Range. There should be no live ammunition or uncased firearms in the classroom. All firearms, including all handguns, should be left in vehicles during the classroom portion of the program.

People can register for this workshop at

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/186194

Missouri’s dove season is Sept. 1-Nov. 29. People can get information on dove season and other upcoming hunting seasons at mdc.mo.gov.

