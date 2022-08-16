Submit Release
Sentry Enterprises Names Tech Trailblazer Mikhail Friedland as Chief Technology Officer

Sentry Enterprises

Sentry Enterprises Names Tech Trailblazer Mikhail Friedland as Chief Technology Officer

Mikhail’s software expertise is arguably unrivaled, and when combined with Sentry’s market-leading biometric hardware, the potential for creating industry-changing solutions is unmatched.”
— Mark Bennett
WEST CHESTER, PA, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sentry Enterprises, the maker of the biometric identity platform SentryCard, has named Mikhail Friedland as Chief Technology Officer.

Friedland brings an extensive arsenal of software acumen to Sentry Enterprises with expertise in developing and deploying high-assurance, scalable, and secure operating systems. Friedland also brings Blockchain and cryptocurrency expertise for resource-constrained devices such as (cold storage) crypto-wallets, cryptocurrency transactions, secure key stores, tokenization, and smart contracts.

“Words cannot do justice to the excitement we have for Mikhail joining our leadership team,” said Mark Bennett, Sentry Enterprises co-founder, and CEO. “Mikhail’s software expertise is arguably unrivaled, and when combined with Sentry’s market-leading biometric hardware, the potential for creating industry-changing solutions is unmatched.”

Friedland comes to Sentry Enterprises from the software development company jNet ThingX (now jNet Secure) which he founded in 2001. jNet will remain in operation to support its legacy clientele. Sentry Enterprises and jNet have also entered into a broader strategic relationship.

“I’m honored and excited to be part of Sentry’s incredible future growth,” said Friedland. “Throughout my career in software development, I have sought a truly scalable container for decentralized identity, which is critical to solving innumerable security vulnerabilities facing companies as well as individuals. I have finally found that solution at Sentry and look forward to combining our strengths to create never seen before solutions.”

