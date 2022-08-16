Submit Release
Request for Proposal Advocacy Partnership Project

The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” on behalf of the Developmental Disabilities Council (DDC),is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from organizations interested in participating on a project to enhance participation and effectiveness of individuals with developmental disabilities (DD), their family members, and other community members in public policy advocacy. See attached.

Reply by Sep 9, 2022

Download the RFP (PDF)

