Intent to Award Sole Source Community Attributes

The Department of Commerce (Commerce) intends to award a sole source grant agreement (contract) to Community Attributes, Inc. The contract will be awarded on or about August 30, 2022, and will expire on May 31, 2023. The contract is $200,000.00 for the contract period. Please see attached.

Reply by August 22, 2022

