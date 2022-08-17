Atlantic City Continues to Make Major Strides in its Renaissance with the 6th Auction of 36 Parcels
Waterfront Lots, Development Sites, Prime Commercial Land, Single/Multi-Family Homes, 4-acre site in Approved Cannabis Cultivation Zone to Auction September 14
Don’t pass up the opportunity to invest in Atlantic City!”ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Co. is pleased to announce the Auction of 47 Properties assembled into 36 parcels throughout Atlantic City. The properties will be sold in an Online Auction concluding Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann app.
— Marty Small Sr., Mayor of Atlantic City
Now the sixth in a series of hugely successful auctions undertaken by the City, this sale includes a diverse property list that will interest bidders with a wide range of uses. Along with eleven homes ready for renovation, some highlights of the sale include:
• Two separate commercial lots on Pacific Avenue. Both are high traffic, high visibility, and close to the beach and boardwalk.
• A four-acre lot in the Mid North Section located in the recently designated areas for cannabis cultivation.
• Several multi-unit residential development sites.
• Waterfront Residential with new bulkheads, ready to build and dock your boat.
A full list is available on www.maxspann.com along with pictures and an interactive map of all the properties up for auction.
“We have a great list of properties,” said Marty Small Sr., Mayor of Atlantic City. “Don’t pass up the opportunity to invest in Atlantic City!”
Auction Information Sessions will be held at Council Chambers, Atlantic City Hall, 1301 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401 on Thursdays, August 25th and September 1st from 12:00- 2:00PM for bidders to learn “How to Buy at Auction”.
“The casinos are rolling but at the same time, Atlantic City has more concerts and entertainment than ever before. More attractions are coming to the area like, the Showboat family waterpark and the expansion of Stockton University,” said Bob Dann, COO and lead Auctioneer for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “Great things are happening here in Atlantic City; it is much more than gambling and a beautiful beach.”
The Online Auctions will conclude Wednesday, September 14th. A Property Information Package with terms and online bidding instructions is available by calling 888-299-1438 or visiting www.maxspann.com.
The upcoming Max Spann auction schedule includes numerous properties in the Southern New Jersey region. In the heart of the new entertainment district of Atlantic City, three Beach Block parcels will be sold by a sealed bid auction. The 85 rental units include rooms and apartments spread out between two, 10,228 sq. ft. buildings, with a vacant lot next to the structures. All bidding paperwork is due Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 11:00 AM.
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. features hundreds of properties for sale in New Jersey and the Northeast. For more information about this and other auctions, visit www.maxspann.com, or follow Max Spann on Facebook and Twitter/MaxSpann.
Max Spann Jr.
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co
+1 908-735-9191
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn