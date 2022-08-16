“Gateway Classic Cars to celebrate the Grand Opening of San Antonio / Austin Market”
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gateway Classic Cars of St. Louis: Gateway Classic Cars of San Antonio/Austin is excited to host its Grand Opening and first annual company-wide Cause for Paws Car Show on Saturday, August 27th from 9am-2pm. The showroom will be partnering with the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area to raise awareness for adoption, as well as collect extremely needed donations and supplies for the shelter. Before the Grand Opening, the City of New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce will be holding ribbon cutting on August 24th.
The event is open to the public and has no admission or registration fee. Attendees are encouraged to cruise in with your pup and bring an appetite. Special awards and prizes will be announced throughout the day as guests listen to live entertainment provided by The Bryon Bros while indulging in delicious cuisine from Thorn Hill BBQ, Un Poco De Todo and Sno Cool Shaved Ice food trucks. Festivities will also include a variety of vendors including Murpho’s Rods & Customs, RMS Restorations, Driving the Classics Magazine, R2 Motorsports, K1 Speed and many more.
The Grand Opening & Cause for Paws Car Show will be great fun for the whole family. Donations are highly encouraged and will go directly to Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area.
Every Gateway Classic Cars’ showroom is open to the public from 9am to 5pm, Monday through Saturday. The San Antonio/Austin showroom showcases classic, collector, exotic cars, and trucks. The last Saturday of the month is Caffeine and Chrome, our version of cars and coffee, from 9am-Noon.
Event Details:
Title: Gateway Classic Cars Grand Opening & Cause for Paws Car Show
Date: Saturday, August 27th
Start Time: 9am
End Time: 2pm
Cost: FREE
Benefitting Local Shelter:
Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area – San Antonio / Austin, TX
Location: Gateway Classic Cars has twenty locations covering the markets of St. Louis, MO (HQ); Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Detroit, MI; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Houston, TX; Indianapolis, IN; Kansas City, KS; Las Vegas, NV; Louisville, KY; Milwaukee, WI; Nashville, TN; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia, PA; San Antonio / Austin, TX; Scottsdale, AZ; and Tampa, FL.
Phone: (866) 383-1416
https://news.gatewayclassiccars.com
Elizabeth Sindelar-Loy
The event is open to the public and has no admission or registration fee. Attendees are encouraged to cruise in with your pup and bring an appetite. Special awards and prizes will be announced throughout the day as guests listen to live entertainment provided by The Bryon Bros while indulging in delicious cuisine from Thorn Hill BBQ, Un Poco De Todo and Sno Cool Shaved Ice food trucks. Festivities will also include a variety of vendors including Murpho’s Rods & Customs, RMS Restorations, Driving the Classics Magazine, R2 Motorsports, K1 Speed and many more.
The Grand Opening & Cause for Paws Car Show will be great fun for the whole family. Donations are highly encouraged and will go directly to Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area.
Every Gateway Classic Cars’ showroom is open to the public from 9am to 5pm, Monday through Saturday. The San Antonio/Austin showroom showcases classic, collector, exotic cars, and trucks. The last Saturday of the month is Caffeine and Chrome, our version of cars and coffee, from 9am-Noon.
Event Details:
Title: Gateway Classic Cars Grand Opening & Cause for Paws Car Show
Date: Saturday, August 27th
Start Time: 9am
End Time: 2pm
Cost: FREE
Benefitting Local Shelter:
Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area – San Antonio / Austin, TX
Location: Gateway Classic Cars has twenty locations covering the markets of St. Louis, MO (HQ); Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Detroit, MI; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Houston, TX; Indianapolis, IN; Kansas City, KS; Las Vegas, NV; Louisville, KY; Milwaukee, WI; Nashville, TN; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia, PA; San Antonio / Austin, TX; Scottsdale, AZ; and Tampa, FL.
Phone: (866) 383-1416
https://news.gatewayclassiccars.com
Elizabeth Sindelar-Loy
Gateway Classic Cars
+1 618-271-3000
email us here