“Join Gateway Classic Cars at Our First Annual Cause for Paws Car Show Benefitting Local Animal Shelters”

“Join Gateway Classic Cars at Our Inaugural Cause for Paws Car Show Benefitting Local Animal Shelters on August 27th from 9am-2pm”O FALLON, IL, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gateway Classic Cars is excited to host its first annual company-wide Cause for Paws Car Show on Saturday, August 27th from 9am-2pm. Each showroom will be partnering with local animal shelters in their respective markets to raise awareness for adoption, as well as collect extremely needed donations and supplies for the shelters.
The fundraising event is open to the public and has no admission or registration fee. Attendees are encouraged to cruise in with your pup and bring an appetite. Special awards and prizes will be announced throughout the day as guests indulge in donuts and coffee. Several showrooms will also have food trucks and a variety of vendors available. All makes and models are welcome with plenty of parking available. The Cause for Paws Car Show will be great fun for the whole family.
Donations are highly encouraged and will go directly to benefiting local animal shelters. Links to these participating shelters are provided below within event detail outline.
Event Details:
Title: Gateway Classic Cars Cause for Paws Car Show
Date: Saturday, August 27th
Start Time: 9am
End Time: 2pm
Cost: FREE
Benefitting Local Shelters:
Stray Rescue of St. Louis – St. Louis, MO (HQ)
Humane Society of Forsyth County - Atlanta, GA
Cabarrus County Animal Shelter-Charlotte, NC
Denver Dumb Friends League – Denver, CO
Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit - Detroit, MI
United for Animals Rescue - Fort Lauderdale, FL
Special Pals - Houston, TX
Great Plains SPCA – Kansas City, KS
Nevada SPCA – Las Vegas, NV
Safe Harbor humane Society - Milwaukee, WI
Rutherford County P.A.W.S. – Nashville, TN
Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area – San Antonio / Austin, TX
Maricopa County Animal Care & Control - Scottsdale, AZ
Halo Animal Rescue - Scottsdale, AZ
Puppy Luv Animal Rescue-Scottsdale, AZ
The Pet Resource Center (PRC) – Tampa, FL
Location: Gateway Classic Cars has twenty locations covering the markets of St. Louis, MO (HQ); Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Detroit, MI; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Houston, TX; Indianapolis, IN; Kansas City, KS; Las Vegas, NV; Louisville, KY; Milwaukee, WI; Nashville, TN; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia, PA; San Antonio / Austin, TX; Scottsdale, AZ; and Tampa, FL.
