Herman Jones LLP Commences Class Action Against Coinbase

Herman Jones LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Coinbase and Announces Opportunity for Coinbase Account Holders to Join Case

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 15, 2022, Herman Jones LLP commenced a class action lawsuit in federal court in the Northern District of Georgia, styled George Kattula v. Coinbase Global, Inc. and Coinbase Inc. (collectively “Coinbase”), on behalf of users of Coinbase cryptocurrency accounts. The Complaint alleges that Coinbase fails to keep consumers’ cryptocurrency accounts secure, misleads them about account security, unreasonably locks out users from accessing their accounts and funds, and fails to properly respond to customer complaints or redress consumer problems. The Complaint also contends that Coinbase acts as an unregistered securities exchange, trades unregistered securities, is an unregistered broker-dealer, and thus is in violation of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Herman Jones LLP (www.hermanjones.com) is investigating potential claims on behalf of individuals who may have been harmed by Coinbase’s actions.

IF YOU HAVE HAD A COINBASE ACCOUNT AND BELIEVE THAT YOU WERE DECEIVED OR DEFRAUDED, you may have standing to hold Coinbase responsible for the companies’ possible bad acts. You may also be able to assist in reforming the companies’ practices to prevent future wrongdoing.

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN LEARNING MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION AND THE LAWSUIT, PLEASE CONTACT US AT THE INFORMATION BELOW. IF EMAILING, PLEASE INCLUDE A PHONE NUMBER.

Herman Jones LLP (www.hermanjones.com) is a nationally recognized high stakes litigation law firm with offices in Atlanta, Newark and Seattle. Herman Jones LLP represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, in addition to antitrust, intellectual property, consumer class actions and venture fund transactional work.