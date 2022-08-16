Readers turning to tech to find books
Apps are the new book discovery platform
Rather than browsing dating profiles and swiping right on men and women, our creative content team ‘ghostwrites’ profiles for books so users can swipe right on their next ‘book date’.”WINTER PARK, FLA., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding a good book used to require visits to brick-and-mortar bookstores or one’s local library then book discovery moved to websites and online retail. Now there’s an app for that — multiple apps, actually, with distinct hooks to connect readers and titles.
— Brant Menswar, Booky Call CEO
Booky Call, a free book discovery platform disguised as a dating app, is finding great success by gamifying the process. CEO Brant Menswar explained: “We took the psychology and functionality of dating apps to bring books to life in a creative way. Rather than browsing dating profiles and swiping right on men and women, our creative content team ‘ghostwrites’ profiles for books so users can swipe right on their next ‘book date’.”
Given the proliferation of dating apps, it’s not surprising Booky Call has helped connect tens of thousands of active users across the globe to books by using the same structure and behaviors. Although the app only launched 10 months ago, it recently celebrated 750,000 book matches and anticipates topping one million matches before its one-year anniversary.
Booky Call users scroll through a book’s “humanized” dating profile before deciding to swipe left or right on it. A right swipe leads to the book sending the user a DM with links to date it: asking if they want to “meet in person” for the print version, “keep it digital” for the ebook or let the book “whisper in your ear” for the audiobook. Users can then click on a link and purchase the title in the chosen format from either Bookshop, Libro.fm or Amazon.
More recent entrants into the book discovery field are taking a different approach. Tertulia is focusing solely on print books and creating new ways for readers to learn more about those titles from curated sources like book reviews and social media posts. Litsy is an app that encourages users to recommend books to other users, and Likewise helps readers find not only books but TV shows, movies and podcasts.
Other book discovery apps are specific to places where readers can find books. OverDrive and Libby both bring the library to users, allowing them to check out ebooks from their local library. Most brick-and-mortar bookstores have developed apps to facilitate online purchases. Practically all book discovery apps are free to download, but some have premium content that requires payment.
Booky Call’s “date-abase" includes fiction and nonfiction new releases as well as older titles — including classical literature — from major publishing houses, indie publishers and self-published authors. Reading “Pride and Prejudice’s” dating profile is one of many five-star experiences users enjoy while finding their next book date.
Jim Knight
bookstarPR
+1 321-300-6279
email us here