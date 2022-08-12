Readers looking for a Friday night date turn to Booky Call for a book-up
Publishers and authors finding success using new book discovery platform
We wanted to gamify the process of users finding their next great read, so we took the psychology and functionality of dating apps to bring books to life in a creative way.”WINTER PARK, FLA., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers across the globe are ditching the dating scene on Friday nights, preferring to cuddle up with books. Booky Call, a free book discovery platform cleverly disguised as a dating app, understands monogamy is so 20th century when it comes to readers and their book dates.
— Brant Menswar, Booky Call CEO
“We wanted to gamify the process of users finding their next great read,” Booky Call CEO Brant Menswar noted, “so we took the psychology and functionality of dating apps to bring books to life in a creative way.” Rather than making TBR decisions based on the back cover’s plot summary, Booky Call users scroll through a book’s “humanized” dating profile before deciding to swipe left or right on it. A right swipe leads to the book sending the user a DM with links to date it: asking to “meet in person” for the print version, “keep it digital” for the ebook or let the book “whisper in your ear” for the audiobook.
Author Andy Roamer has seen positive results from his book’s dating profile. “Readers are noticing and clicking on my book big time! How I have longed to say that after a few years of publishing my YA series, ‘The Pizza Chronicles’ and not seeing as many sales as I would like,” Roamer said. “I’ve joined only recently with my first book of the series, ‘Why Can’t Life Be Like Pizza?,’ and it’s already paying off with so many matches and clicks.”
Booky Call’s date-abase includes fiction and nonfiction new releases as well as back catalog titles from major publishing houses, indie publishers and self-published authors. Titles from bestselling authors and those just entering publishing are enjoying book-ups.
Valerie Willis, COO of 4 Horsemen Publishing, contracted with Booky Call on multiple titles. “We've seen a huge increase in Amazon rankings across the board,” she said. “The authors and readers seem to love this interaction.”
Madison Taylor of Page Two agreed. “The profiles are so creative,” she said. Briah Krueger, who writes under the name of B.A. McRae, said she was quite impressed with the profiles, including the one for her debut. In her blog, “The Optimistic Author,” she noted the ingenuity of the app’s content. “Each book comes with details beyond your wildest bookish dreams, certainly more juicy deets than any synopsis or review,” she wrote. “You’ll get a personal inside scoop on why you’d want to swipe right on this particular book and even get a little preview of the book itself.”
Publishers and authors looking to have readers “date” their titles can learn more about the app, the dating profiles and the process by visiting www.bookycall.com.
Booky Call is free to download and available in both the App Store and Google Play. Its revolutionary content has led to close to one million book matches since its launch in September 2021. The app has helped more than 300,000 book lovers all over the world find their next book dates on Friday nights — and every other night of the week.
